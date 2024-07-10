Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop recall being each other’s first loves in Serendipity’s Embrace character posters

Upcoming drama Serendipity’s Embrace has released character posters featuring Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun. Adapted from a beloved webtoon, the series follows the journey of young individuals Lee Hong Joo (Kim So Hyun) and Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop) as they rediscover true love and pursue their aspirations after unexpectedly encountering their first love from a decade ago.

Character posters of Serendipity’s Embrace

The newly revealed character posters portray Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young, stirring up memories of their first love. Hong Joo's expression as she gazes at Hoo Young reveals a mix of complexity yet hidden subtlety, suggesting an impending transformation. The phrase, "It’s embarrassing because you keep finding out about my failed relationship," piques interest about the emotional journey that 29-year-old Hong Joo may be navigating.

The following poster unveils Kang Hoo Young's unexpected reaction to Hong Joo's past relationship struggles. Known for his striking appearance and sharp intellect, Hoo Young has always been the center of attention. However, the one person who ever bewildered him was his first love.

Returning to Korea after a decade and reconnecting with her, Hoo Young finds his heart stirring once more as old memories flood back. The phrase, "I’m sorry, but I’m happy your relationship failed," coupled with Hoo Young’s intense gaze, sparks curiosity and builds anticipation for the drama. What changes will these rekindled memories bring to their reunion after a decade apart?

Check out the posters below-

More about Serendipity’s Embrace

Kim So Hyun portrays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreak, whose life takes an unexpected turn upon meeting Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), someone who witnessed her most vulnerable moments.

Chae Jong Hyeop takes on the role of Kang Hoo Young, a handsome and exceptionally bright financial planner based in the United States. Blessed with natural talent, he has effortlessly achieved success without much effort.

However, feeling unfulfilled by his monotonous and purposeless life, Kang Hoo Young experiences a resurgence of emotions when he returns to Korea after a prolonged absence. Here, he unexpectedly crosses paths with Lee Hong Joo, his first love from high school, after a decade apart, reigniting his heart and sparking new possibilities.

The production team of Serendipity’s Embrace highlighted that when Hong Joo and Hoo Young reunite after a decade, their feelings for each other evolve into a new depth they hadn't experienced as students. They shared that exploring this rekindled first love, ignited at 29 years old, and the delightful changes they undergo will captivate viewers with excitement and laughter. Serendipity’s Embrace is scheduled to premiere on July 22 at 8:40 p.m. KST (5:10 p.m. IST).

