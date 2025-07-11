Anushka Shetty skips Baahubali reunion with Prabhas and SS Rajamouli, avoiding public appearances due to THIS reason?

SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and the rest of the star cast of Baahubali attended a small reunion as the movie clocked 10 years since its release recently. However, it was the absence of Anushka Shetty that caught the attention of many, leaving fans curious as to why she chose to skip it.

Advertisement

Why did Anushka Shetty skip Baahubali reunion?

According to a report by Telugu360, Anushka Shetty reportedly chose to skip the Baahubali reunion event voluntarily. While she was invited well in advance for the evening, the starlet did not attend due to weight loss issues.

The report claims that the actress has lost a significant amount of weight for her next film, Ghaati, and as a result, she has been avoiding making any public appearances.

That’s not all. The report further states that Anushka has also spoken about it with the Ghaati team and informed them that she would only attend limited events and stay out of all media interactions.

However, there is no official confirmation on the matter from the actress’s side yet.

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati officially postponed

On July 6, the makers of her upcoming film, Ghaati, dropped an official confirmation on their X handle, announcing the postponement of the film’s release from its previously scheduled date of July 11.

Advertisement

An excerpt from the note read as “Ghaati is not just a film; it's a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil. To honour every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer in our embrace. We believe this wait will make the experience richer, more intense, more unforgettable. Until the mountains call again.”

Anushka Shetty to pair up with Karthi in Kaithi 2?

In other news, reports about Anushka Shetty’s next casting opposite Karthi have been doing the rounds. An Asianet report suggested that the actress was under consideration by the makers to be roped in as the leading lady.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan finally addresses reason behind her breakup: ‘It wasn’t something that fell apart because of me’