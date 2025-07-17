R Madhavan reacts to doubts over Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh's 'end of career': 'Couple of not so good films...'

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen as the main lead in Karan Johar's 2023 film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is gearing up for the upcoming movie, Dhurandhar. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Now, R Madhavan has reacted to the doubts regarding a notion about Ranveer's 'end of career'.

R Madhavan talks about his Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh

According to a report by The Indian Express, R. Madhavan recently opened up about Ranveer Singh's career, saying that he was never written off. "A couple of 'not so good' films doesn't end an actor's career," R Madhavan shared.

Praising his Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer, R Madhavan called him an "extraordinary" actor. He added that the media "keeps writing people off and bringing them back".

R Madhavan says Ranveer Singh doesn't have an 'insecurity' about losing his market

R. Madhavan stressed how Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks don't work in 50-60 films in their lifetime. The Shaitaan actor pointed out how they prefer quality over quantity by not going beyond 15 movies.

R Madhavan then admitted that he and his co-star Ranveer Singh don't have an insecurity about losing their market if they don't shoot for three months.

A brief about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set to hit the screens on December 5, 2025. The film stars Ranveer Singh as the main lead. He is paired opposite Sara Arjun. The spy action thriller is set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation.

Ranveer Singh's career in recent years

Ranveer Singh has experienced some career fluctuations in recent years, with notable releases including 83, Cirkus, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer bounced back with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani two years ago, which turned out to be a hit. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn's cop drama, Singham Again, in 2024.

Ranveer is best known for movies such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Befikre, Simmba, and many others.

On the personal front, he is married to actress Deepika Padukone. The couple has a daughter, Dua.

