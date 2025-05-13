Adivi Sesh reviews Sree Vishnu’s top-grossing Telugu comedy drama Single: ‘So funny and talented'

Telugu comedy drama #Single has already held up a steady foothold at the box office within days of release. As it slowly inches towards grossing a huge collection worldwide, actor Adivi Sesh checked in to share his review of the Sree Vishnu starrer.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the HIT 2 actor dropped a poster of the film and revealed having watched it amid a fully packed theater last night. He appreciated the efforts put in by all the cast members and expressed his delight.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

In his words: “Loved watching the comedy from Hero @sreevishnu29 and my darling @vennelakish in a full theater last night! @ketikasharma and #Ivana are so funny n talented as well. Congratulations to the whole team on the success of #Single.”

For the unversed, #Single is directed by Carthick Raju and is presented by Allu Aravind under the banner of Geetha Arts jointly with Kalya Films.

The film stars Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore in key roles, along with Ketika Sharma, Ivana, VTV Ganesh, Kalpa Latha, Rajendra Prasad and more. Vishal Chandrashekhar has composed the musical score of the movie.

As per reports, the makers of #Single have already finalised the OTT streaming platform, where it will be available after completing its theatrical run.

A Times Now report suggested that it would be dropped on Amazon Prime Video for the same.

Coming to the plotline of #Single, it follows the life of a bachelor named Vijay, a bank employee by profession. He is tired of his single status and relentlessly pursues women to escape loneliness.

Advertisement

However, as fate has different plans as Vijay ends up crossing paths with two distinct women. Upon meeting them, he begins to question why he had been single all this time.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘princess’ comment for Trisha Krishnan left her blushing at Leo success meet