Devika And Danny OTT Release: When and where to watch Ritu Varma’s first Telugu romantic drama series online

Devika and Danny is one of the most highly anticipated Telugu romantic drama series of 2025. The show has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer and revealed the release date. If you're excited and eager to watch this web series, keep reading.

When and where to watch Devika and Danny

Devika and Danny will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 6, 2025. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "One holds her hand and the other... her soul. Devika & Danny streaming from 6th June only on #JioHotstar. Directed by @im_kishorudu."

Official trailer and plot of Devika and Danny

Devika and Danny follows the story of Devika, a simple middle-class woman. Her world is quiet and predictable, built around small yet meaningful routines. But everything changes when Danny walks into her life. His presence shakes up her settled world and pushes her to see life through a new lens.

The trailer begins with Devika’s wedding preparations. Just before the big day, a priest offers a cryptic warning—that someone new will soon change her destiny. Enter Danny, played by Surya Vashistta. Devika is instantly drawn to him. But what starts as a romantic twist quickly turns into something deeper. As their bond grows, unexpected challenges and danger begin to surface.

The series explores their emotional journey through love, transformation, and hidden truths. With suspense and heart, Devika and Danny promises a compelling story of change and connection.

Cast and crew of Devika and Danny

Devika and Danny features Ritu Varma, Surya Vasistta, Siva Kandukuri, and Subbaraju in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Kovai Sarala, Sonia Singh, Gokaraju Ramana, Sivannarayana, Viva Harsha, Shanmukh, Abhinaya Sri, Mounika Reddy, and Aiswarya.

The series is directed by B. Kishore and is written and created by Deepak Raj. Sudhakar Chaganti serves as the producer, with Suresh Yerra as the co-producer. The original score and music are composed by Jay Krish, while Karthikeyan Rohini handles the editing.

