Karthi and Nani’s cameo game continues – What’s cooking for Karthi29?

Karthi is next set to appear in the lead role for a movie tentatively titled Karthi29. With the Tamizh directorial film likely to begin shooting soon, it seems Nani might be appearing in a cameo role.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the Natural Star is expected to appear in a character or cameo role. While this is just a report for now and needs an official confirmation, it would be interesting to see the actors share the screen.

For those unaware, Nani’s movie HIT: The Third Case featured Karthi in a special appearance. The movie featured the Meiyazhagan actor as ACP Veerappan IPS in a post-credit scene, teasing the sequel venture HIT: The Fourth Case.

The movie, which hit the big screens on May 1, 2025, featured the story of SP Arjun Sarkaar IPS. The officer known for his short-tempered and violent self is stationed at Vishakapatanam, after Officer Krishna Dev aka KD, was transferred.

As the new officer takes charge, the film showcases him committing gruesome crimes against others, only to reveal his true intention of apprehending a gang of killers.

How Arjun Sarkaar manages to find and put an end to the huge crime forms the entire movie. With Nani in the lead, the film had actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Tisca Chopra, Prateik Babbar, and many more in key roles.

The movie was the 3rd installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe by director Sailesh Kolanu, following films like Vishwak Sen starrer HIT: The First Chapter and Adivi Sesh’s HIT: The Second Case.

Coming to Nani’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for director Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise. The upcoming film will mark the actor’s second collaboration with Odela after Dasara and will release on March 26, 2026.

On the other hand, Karthi was last seen in a leading role in the film Meiyazhagan. The movie featured the actor in the title character who interacts with his cousin brother Arulmozhi, making a night-long journey of the two that alters the latter’s life.

Moving ahead, the actor will next be appearing in Sardar 2, a sequel to the spy actioner Sardar. Apart from Karthi, the movie has actors like SJ Suryah, Rajisha Vijayan, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

