Kerala Crime Files Season 2 OTT Release: Here's what netizens have to say about Aju Varghese, Lal starrer drama series

The popular Malayalam crime drama series Kerala Crime Files has recently been rebooted for a second season, and audiences are quite hyped about it. The new show began airing on Jio Hotstar from June 20 onwards, and within a very short while, social media has already been filled with the audience's verdict about the show.

For the unversed, the second season revolves around the unexplained disappearance case of a policeman from his own station, leaving behind puzzling circumstances. Since the incident occurred within the department, a team of officers headed by an SI is tasked with unraveling the truth.

Kerala Crime Files S2 OTT verdict

Well, a unanimous section of netizens has agreed that the second season has been befittingly made to be a higher upgrade from the first part. Since a crime drama series is usually complex to crack, the makers seem to have put in all the right efforts to make it a success.

The screenplay and gritty narrative are said to have kept audiences glued to the screens throughout all the episodes. Since the problem takes a definite amount of time to weave and then resolve, there is no lagging point during the entire duration, as per viewers.

With an engaging screenplay, the individual performances of the actors also seem to have been loved by the audiences. Actors like Indrans and Harisree Ashokan have been credited for their brilliant performances.

Some technical aspects of the series have also been lauded, especially marking its upgrade since the first season. A shorter run time has made it enjoyable for many during a binge-watching spree.

However, there were certain portions where the viewers felt that, while the beginning of the series was quite enthusiastic, by the end, the fire had died, and it was also quite makeshift.

More about Kerala Crime Files

Well, the much-loved and popular crime drama series began its journey on June 23, 2023. And now two years later, its sequel has finally made its way to audiences.

The series is directed by Ahammed Khabeer and is written by Ashiq Aimar. The star cast of Kerala Crime Files features Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, and Zhinz Shan.

The second season, however, featured some new additions to the cast, including Indrans, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Harisree Ashokan, Noorin Shereef, and others.

