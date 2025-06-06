Single OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Sree Vishnu’s Telugu romantic comedy movie

Single hit the big screens on May 9, 2025, and received positive responses from audiences and critics alike at the box office.

The movie takes a hilarious dig at modern relationships and pop culture while still blending in with traditional beliefs. The light-hearted comedy has now made its OTT release.

When and where to watch Single

Single has silently debuted on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. While the streaming giant has not made a formal announcement on social media. But the Telugu comedy is still listed under the new film releases section on the app.

Audiences can watch the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi as well on OTT.

Official trailer and plot of Single

The plot of Single revolves around a forlorn yet cheerful bank employee by the name of Vijay. He is in a desperate attempt to end his single status and get to meet and fall in love with someone.

At his workplace, Vijay meets Purva and immediately falls for her at first sight. Unsure about whether she too reciprocates the feelings, Vijay continues attempting to woo Purva and make her fall in love with him too.

On the other hand, another woman named Harini follows every step of Vijay, as she secretly loves him. However, the latter is completely unaware of this.

The climax arrives when Vijay gets to know about Harini’s feelings for him while Purva realises how much Vijay loves her.

What happens between the trio in love makes for an entertaining watch thereafter.

Cast and crew of Single

Single stars Sree Vishnu, Ketika Sharma, Ivana, Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Kalpa Latha, Rajendra Prasad, Reba Monica John, and more.

The film is written and directed by Caarthick Raju and is produced jointly under the banners of Geetha Arts and Kalya Films. Vishal Chandrashekhar has composed the musical score of the movie.

