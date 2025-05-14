Single USA Box Office: Sree Vishnu's romantic comedy hits past half a million; marks actor's first major overseas success
Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy Single crosses USD 500K at the USA box office, marking the actor’s first major overseas success with its relatable humor and fresh storytelling.
While this summer has seen its fair share of action-packed thrillers and dark dramas, one film has quietly emerged as the unexpected crowd-pleaser. That is none other than the Telugu flick #Single. Actor Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy has now crossed USD 500K at the USA box office, marking his first-ever half-million milestone overseas. For the actor, this is a great breakthrough, especially in a competitive overseas market.
#Single, written and directed by Caarthick Raju, is a breezy romantic comedy that banks on relatable humor and simple storytelling. Sree Vishnu plays a simple bank employee navigating the chaos of love and relationships, with Ketika Sharma and Ivana (of Love Today fame) as the female leads. The film also features comedian Vennela Kishore as a friend of the lead actor, and his comic timing elevates several sequences
What’s remarkable is that the Allu Arvind and Bunny Vas bankrolled #Single achieved break-even status within just 3 days of release. The film has already grossed over Rs 15 crore at the Indian box office, which is impressive for a light-hearted rom-com with no major hype before release. The strong word-of-mouth from youth audiences and families alike has helped the film maintain its hold in theaters.
Interestingly, #Single has managed to shine even as Nani’s HIT 3, a gritty, violent crime thriller, dominated the Telugu box office during the time of its release. It looks like #Single’s adult humor and Gen Z-centric love sequences acted like a counter missile. With audiences craving relief from heavy thriller content, #Single’s comedic tone hit the right spot.
Sree Vishnu, known for his grounded performances, finally gets his due in the overseas circuit with this film. His natural comic timing, supported by a vibrant cast and Caarthick Raju’s easygoing direction, has turned #Single into a summer winner.