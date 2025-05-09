Single Twitter Review: Is Sree Vishnu's Telugu rom-com a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Single is a Telugu romantic comedy that hit the big screens today, May 9. Directed by Caarthick Raju, the movie features Sree Vishnu in the lead role. With its release, fans have been rushing to their nearest cinemas to catch the first day, first show. If you’re planning to watch the film, take a look at these Twitter reviews first.

Viewers called Single a light comedy that offers some fun moments. They found it entertaining in parts but felt the writing was weak in the second half.

Many felt the first half had good comedy that worked well. However, they noted that the film lost its grip later. The emotional scenes felt rushed, and the climax also seemed incomplete.

The audience praised Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore's performances in the movie. As per them, both actors carried the film well with solid comic timing. The lead actresses were okay, however, their roles lacked depth.

A few others felt that Single is a perfect summer entertainer. According to them, Sree Vishnu delivered a solid performance with sharp dialogue delivery and expressive comedy. His timing kept the laughs going throughout.

Similarly, a few moviegoers shared that the first half was engaging and full of fun. They also noted that the second half had high-energy scenes that took the comedy to another level. Audiences called the film a complete laugh riot from beginning to end.

"#Single is a passable timepass comedy entertainer that has fun entertaining moments but feels underwritten at certain portions, especially in the latter half. Though the plot is simple and straightforward, the first half has entertaining moments that work well," read a review on X.

Single stars Sree Vishnu as Vijay, with Ketika Sharma playing Poorva and Aleena Shaji (Ivana) as Harini. The supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Prabhas Sreenu, and Kalpa Latha Garlapati. The film is written and directed by Caarthick Raju. The music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, while R. Velraj has handled the cinematography.

