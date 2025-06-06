Pics: Ram Charan-Upasana hold hands at Akhil Akkineni’s baarat, Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala clicked arriving

The Akkineni family is in a celebratory mood currently as Akhil Akkineni, is all set to get married to Zainab Ravdjee.

The pre-wedding ceremony of the Lenin actor started with a baarat ceremony in Hyderabad. It was attended by several members from the film fraternity, besides immediate family members and close friends.

Ram Charan holds hands with Upasana Kamineni at Akhil Akkineni’s baarat

Mega star Ram Charan was seen arriving at Akhil Akkineni’s baarat ceremony. The actor flaunted his long-hair look from his film Peddi while being dressed in an all-white traditional attire.

He was joined by his wife, Upasana Kamineni, who wore a beautiful saree. The actor helped his wife step out from the car, before they entered the venue holding hands.

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in a saree, Naga Chaitanya’s dashing ethnic look for Akhil’s baarat

Akhil Akkineni’s half-brother Naga Chaitanya was seen actively participating in the baarat ceremony. Dressed in a gold-toned sherwani, the actor looked his handsome best.

He was joined by his wife Sobhita Dhulipala, who looked beautiful in a pastel-shaded silk saree. She paired it with a rust-toned full-sleeve blouse and chose a designer purse as her arm candy.

More inside photos from Akhil Akkineni’s pre-wedding ceremony

Some inside pictures from Akhil Akkineni’s pre-wedding ceremony have surfaced online, which have gone viral in no time.

The groom-to-be, Akhil Akkineni is seen sporting a stunning black sherwani with white prints all over it.

Nagarjuna Akkineni was also seen posing with the guests, dressed in a simple green shirt and trousers.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen enjoying the festivities. The former wore a casual blue kurta with black trousers. On the other hand, the Made In Heaven actress looked stunning in a white saree.

