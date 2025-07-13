Sivakarthikeyan’s next project to be directed by Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT director Venkat Prabhu?

Sivakarthikeyan seems to have an exciting lineup ahead, including AR Murugadoss’ Madharasi and Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi. And now a new project of the actor has been confirmed, raising quite a lot of excitement among fans.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next to be directed by Venkat Prabhu

Well, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu in an upcoming project. The filmmaker confirmed the same as he made an appearance at the audio launch event of the film Thalaivan Thalaivi.

As per a Movie Tamil report, the filmmaker roused excitement amongst the audience when he said, “My next film is with Sivakarthikeyan.”

Sivakarthikeyan to share screen with Mohanlal?

According to a previous report by Valai Pechu, the actor is likely to join forces with filmmaker Vinayak Chandrasekhar for his 24th film. However, things will turn special for this project since Sivakarthikeyan will get to share the screen with Mohanlal.

Well, the Mollywood icon is reportedly going to play SK’s father in the movie, and the entire project will revolve around the father-son equation.

When Aamir Khan revealed plans on casting Sivakarthikeyan for Sitaare Zameen Par

During an exclusive interview recently with Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Aamir Khan grabbed attention when he spoke about his erstwhile plans of roping in Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role for his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

The Bollywood actor explained how he, at first, only wanted to remain a producer and have SK along with Farhan Akhtar to lead the project in two bilingual versions.

In his words, “When Laal Singh didn’t work out, I felt broken and wanted to take a break from acting. I told the film’s director, RS Prasanna, about it, who was disappointed by my decision but understanding as well.”

He added, “Acknowledging my predicament as an actor, he agreed and asked me to continue as a producer. I agreed, and then we spoke to Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan. The film was initially being made as a bilingual in Hindi and Tamil.”

