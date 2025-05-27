Thudarum OTT Release: When and where to watch Mohanlal's crime thriller film as it crosses Rs 200 crore mark globally

Thudarum is a Malayalam crime thriller that hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film turned out to be a mega blockbuster, grossing around Rs 225 crore worldwide. While fans had long been waiting for an update on its OTT release, it is finally here.

When and where to watch Thudarum

Thudarum will start streaming on JioHotstar from May 30, 2025. The announcement post on the OTT giant’s X account read, "Thudarum will be streaming from 30 May only on JioHotstar."

Check out the official announcement of Thudarum OTT release below:

Official trailer and plot of Thudarum

The story of Thudarum revolves around Shanmugham, also known as Benz. He enjoys a simple life as a taxi driver. Once a stuntman, he quit films after losing his friend Anbu in a tragic accident. Benz’s world revolves around his wife Lalitha, their two children, and his cherished Ambassador car.

But everything changes when his car gets seized after being used unknowingly in a drug smuggling case. In a shocking twist, the police had hidden someone’s body in his vehicle and forced him to help dispose of it. Later, Benz finds out that the body was his missing son, Pavi. The police had murdered his kid and framed Benz to cover up their heinous crime. Devastated and enraged, Benz fights back.

Cast and crew of Thudarum

Thudarum features Mohanlal as Shanmugham. Shobana plays his wife, while Thomas Mathew takes on the role of their only son. Amritha Varshini appears as Pavithra, Benz’s daughter. Prakash Varma plays the powerful and corrupt CI George Mathan, and Binu Pappu essays the role of SI Benny C. Kurian.

Farhaan Faasil portrays CPO Sudheesh. Supporting roles include Maniyanpilla Raju as Kuttichan, Irshad as Shaji, Aarsha Chandini Baiju as Mary, George’s daughter, and Sangeeth Prathap as Pavi’s friend Kiran. The film's visuals are captured by cinematographer Shaji Kumar, while editing duties are handled by Nishadh Yusuf and Shafeeque V. B. On the other hand, the score is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

