Mohanlal unleashes inner warrior in Vrusshabha first look video; film to hit theaters on THIS date

Mohanlal turns a year older today, May 21. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Vrusshabha unveiled his first look video across social media platforms. The veteran actor also took to Instagram to share why the film is special to him. Additionally, he announced the much-awaited release date of the movie.

Mohanlal wrote, "This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA—a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time. Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful - your love has always been my greatest strength. #Vrusshabha in cinemas on 16th October, 2025."

Meanwhile, in the video, Mohanlal is seen showcasing his intense side in a warrior avatar while wielding a sword. His septum piercing and long locks further enhance his powerful look in Vrusshabha.

Earlier this year, Mohanlal shared a video from the sets of Vrusshabha, announcing that he had wrapped up shooting. In the clip, he was seen cutting a cake and celebrating the moment with the entire team.

In his note, Mohanlal described the project not just as a film but as an epic action entertainer designed to keep audiences at the edge of their seats. The actor praised director Nanda Kishore for his creative vision and ability to overcome every challenge. He also expressed gratitude to the entire crew for their dedication and to the producers for their constant support.

Apart from Vrusshabha, Mohanlal has several major projects lined up. He will be seen alongside Mammootty and Nayanthara in MMMN. The actor is also part of Hridayapoorvam, L3: The Beginning, Drishyam 3, and more.

Mohanlal’s recent release, Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, turned out to be a massive success. The film also starred Shobana and Prakash Varma in key roles. Prior to that, L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, performed exceptionally well at the box office.

