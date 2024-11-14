Squid Game season 2 posters: Lee Jung Jae stands alert among Kang Ha Neul, Jo Yuri, Im Si Wan and more; SEE new stills ahead of premiere

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. Ahead of its release, new posters of the snow have been released, showcasing the characters entering the game. The story picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Seong Gi Hun, who, instead of heading to meet his daughter, makes a life-altering decision to re-enter the deadly game.

On November 14, 2024, the production company of Squid Game Season 2 has released two new posters featuring the lead characters. The poster showcases the striking, surreal maze-like structure with pastel-colored walls in pink, blue, and yellow, which could also be seen in Season 1. Rows of masked guards in signature pink jumpsuits line the stairs and corridors while At the center, the Front Man, Lee Byun Hyun in a dark coat and unmasked stands among the guards.

Below, new contestants in green tracksuits, each marked with unique numbers, walk the stairs with tense expressions. Kang Ha Nuel, Im Si Wan Jo Yuri and more are among the new players. However, Lee Jung Jae is also among them who enters the game again and only one looking up, indicating that he is the only one aware of what happens inside.

The new stills for Squid Game Season 2 provide a closer look at returning characters and new contestants competing in the deadly games. Seong Gi Hun, back as contestant 456, is seen meeting Hwang Jun Ho outside the games, hinting at a possible alliance to uncover the truth about the Front Man. New players include Myung Gi, a crypto YouTuber who lost fortunes on bad investments; Yong Sik, who enters to pay off gambling debts, joined by his mother Geum Ja, determined to protect her family; and Joon Hee, who lost money on unreliable investments.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, on Netflix. Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

Apart from Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan, and Jo Yuri, the new cast list of the show includes Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

