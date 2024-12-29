Starlight Boys announces team name POLARIX at grand finale; From Lee Hangyul to Pentor and more, know all 9 winners

A new K-pop boy band POLARIX is set to debut soon. The group has been formed from Starlight Boys, a popular survival show that premiered to find the next generation of K-pop. 9 members, who won the final round, have been selected to debut with this new project group.

The Korean-Chinese group's name was carefully selected from Polaris, the name of the brightest star in the night sky. "NINE STARS TOGETHER, LIKE THE POLARIS, the brightest star in the night sky. This means the creation of infinite possibilities," Starlight Boys revealed before introducing the group.

The first group photo has already been unveiled.

Let's get to know the nine members of this upcoming boy band. First, Pentor, who was born in Thailand, is the oldest member of this project group. He was a member of the Thai boy band LAZ1 and is also a former part of the trainee group Insight Rookie. He has already made his solo debut in 2023 with his first single Buzzkill.

Next is Korean member Lee Han Gyul (stage name Hangyul). He was a contestant in Produce x 101 and subsequently was a member of X1 until it disbanded in 2020.

Lee Jun Hyuk is another Korean member of POLARIX. He was also a Produce x 101 contestant, however he was eliminated in the first round only. In 2021, he debuted as one of the 7 members of MIRAE, a boy band that disbanded in 2024.

Xu Shi Huan is the eldest Chinese member of the upcoming project group. Next, Korean member Yang Dong Hwa is also set to be one of the nine members. From 2019 to 2022, he was under IST Entertainment, Back in February 2024, he made his solo debut with his first single Blackout.

Lee Daeul. born in Seoul is another Korean member who will kickstart his K-pop career with POLARIX.

Chinese members Zai, Shao Zi Heng, and Xin Che are the remaining three boys set to debut with the boy band. They were all participants at Starlight Boys, a joint survival show by SBS and iQIYI. The details of POLARIX's debut will soon be announced by the show.

