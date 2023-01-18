Sweet Home’s Song Kang and 20th Century Girl’s Kim Yoo Jung to lead a new fantasy drama? Find Out

On January 18th, an official from Namoo Actors, Song Kang 's agency, told a South Korean media outlet that ‘My Demon’ is one of the proposed works. An official from Kim Yoo Jung's agency, Awesome E&T, also said, "'My Demon' is a work under review." 'My Demon' is a work that depicts the romance between a conglomerate heiress, Do Do Hee, who is an enemy on all sides, and a demon who loses her ability overnight and saves her.

It is known that Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung were offered the roles of Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee, respectively. Meanwhile, Song Kang is about to release Season 2 of the Netflix original series 'Sweet Home'. Kim Yoo Jung will be on the stage of the play 'Shakespeare in Love', which premieres on January 28th.

Recently, Netflix uploaded stills for the upcoming series Sweet Home 2, which will be released in the fourth quarter, is a world where desire becomes a monster. Hyeon-soo, who struggles to survive in a new home after leaving the green home, and the survivors of the green home, as well as the appearance of another being and unknown mysterious phenomena. It is a Netflix series depicting new desires, incidents, and death struggles.

Last season, Green Home residents Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young, who gave overwhelming tension through bloody battles with neighbors who turned into monsters, will join Season 2 to continue another thrill and tension. Here, Yoo Oh Sung, Oh Jung Se, Kim Moo Yeol and Jinyoung will join as new characters to show various human groups standing in the middle of the crossroads of desire and survival.

Netflix has unveiled a lineup of original Korean series for 2023. The lineup includes 'Gyeongseong Creature', which adds a creature genre to a period drama set in 1945, SF ‘Black Knight', a sci-fi film with a background of rapid desertification on the Korean Peninsula, and 'Bandits: The Song of the Swords', an action drama to protect the home of the Joseon people in Gando during the Japanese colonial period. 'Into Your Time', 'Mask Girl', 'Hounds', 'Celebrity', 'Love Wars', 'Iduna!' , 'Queen Maker' and other new Korean series are coming.

Next to 'The Glory', which recorded 82.48 million cumulative viewing hours during the week of January 2nd (2nd to 8th), and topped the Netflix Global Top 10 TV (non-English) category, making it to the Top 10 in 62 countries. The story, 'The Glory' Part 2 will be released in March. 'Sweet Home' season 2, which opened a new horizon for the Korean creature genre, and 'DP' season 2, which raised sympathy and questions to our society at the same time through the deserter arrest team, also ended the long wait to visit fans' screens.

There are some actors who are happy to return after finishing their military service this year, but on the other hand, there are stars who are calmly or nervously waiting for the enlistment notice that may come at any time. Song Kang, who was greatly loved as a cute younger man in JTBC's Forecasting Love and Weather last year. She heads overseas this year to meet her global fans in person, which she hasn't seen before due to her pandemic. From February to March, he will meet fans from all over the world by digesting the '2023 Songgang Asia Fan Meeting Tour - A Moment of Song Kang’. Starting from Seoul, he plans to communicate with many fans by going to Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, etc.

Kim Yoo Jung appears in the play 'Shakespeare in Love', which opens this month. It is based on the 1998 film of the same name. In 2014, Disney Theatrical Productions worked with Lee Hall, who wrote "Billy Elliot," and Declan Donnellan, a British director, to recreate it as a stage play and showcase it in various countries. This performance is the premiere in Korea. The story begins with a pleasant imagination that 'Romeo and Juliet' was born from the love of the great writer William Shakespeare. Kim Yoo Jung plays Viola de Lesseps in this play. She is the love of Shakespeare and the daughter of a wealthy merchant. She is a person with a confident side who strives to achieve her dream of becoming a theater actress, which was taboo for women at the time.

‘20th Century Girl', starring Kim Yoo Jung, released on Netflix on October 21st, is a memory of 1999 captured on a videotape that arrived one winter, 17-year-old Bora (Kim Yoo Jung) and her best friend Yeon Du (Noh Yoon Seo)'s first love. It is a first love observational romance film that takes place as a cupid of love to give. '20th Century Girl' took second place in Netflix's Global Top 10 Movies (non-English) category within 3 days of its release, and became very popular by being on the TOP 10 list in 33 countries including Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, and Mexico.

