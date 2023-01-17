WATCH: Kim Woo Bin, Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and more to star in 2023 Netflix K-Dramas and films

Netflix, which had lower-than-expected ratings for Korean content last year, is showing signs of flying again, starting with Song Hye Kyo's revenge drama 'The Glory' at the end of the year. This year, there are a lot of new works by Korea's representative big stars Lee Byung Hun, Kim Hee Ae, Go Hyun Jung and Jeon Do Yeon, Yoo Ah In, Kim Woo Bin, Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young. Season 2 of popular works such as 'The Glory', 'DP' and 'Sweet Home' are also included in the lineup. Park Seo Joon, Kim Woo Bin and Kim Nam Gil’s new dramas:

Netflix said, "28 Korean works on Netflix, such as Gyeongseong Creature' starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, ‘Black Knight' starring Kim Woo Bin, 'Bandit: The Sound of a Knife' starring Kim Nam Gil and 'The Glory' Season 2, will be released." To this extent, Korean works have deeply established themselves in everyday life around the world.” First of all, as many as six Korean movies on Netflix will be released this year. According to Netflix, the Korean movie 'Carter', which was released last year, recorded 65 million viewing hours in 28 days after streaming. As of the end of last year, it was the ninth highest viewing time ever for a non-English film on Netflix. Yoo Ah In, Lee Byung Hun, Im Siwan’s new Netflix movies: This year, starting with the sci-fi movie 'JUNG_E' on January 20th, the noir 'Gil Bok Soon' starring Jeon Do Yeon and the crime action movie 'Delicious 2', which pursues the reality of a drug gang, are on the lineup. Starring Lee Byung Hun and Yoo Ah In, 'The Game' depicts the unavoidable battle between two Korean Go legends, Jo Hoon Hyun (Lee Byung Hun) and Lee Chang Ho (Yoo Ah In), who were both master and disciple and rivals. Also, 'Ballerina' starring Jun Jong Seo and Kim Ji Hoon, and 'Unlocked' starring Im Siwan and more will be released.

New seasons of K-Dramas: Subsequent parts and new seasons of popular works also return. 'The Glory', which recorded 82.48 million cumulative viewing hours from January 2nd to 8th, and topped the Netflix Global Top 10 TV (non-English) category in the Top 10 in 62 countries. 'The Glory' part 2 will be released in March. Season 2 of 'Sweet Home' starring Song Kang, which opened a new horizon for the Korean creature genre, and 'DP' Season 2, which posed a question to our society through the arresting team of deserters starring Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Son Seok Gu, also ended the long wait and opened up to fans.

Mask Girl: 'Mask Girl' starring Go Hyun Jung, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran and Nana will be released in the second quarter. Based on a webtoon of the same name, it is a story about an ordinary office worker, Kim Mo Mi, who has a complex about her appearance, who gets caught up in an unintended incident while working as an internet broadcasting BJ while covering her face with a mask every night. Go Hyun Jung and Nana play Kim Mo Mi, whose appearance changes over time and Ahn Jae Hong plays the role of Joo Oh Nam, her co-worker who loves Mo Mi, and Yeom Hye Ran plays the role of Kim Kyung Ja, the mother of Joo Oh Nam. Queen Maker: 'Queen Maker' starring Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri will also be released in the second quarter. It is a series depicting the story of Hwang Do Hee, a genius of image making, jumping into the election board to make human rights lawyer Oh Kyung Sook, who has lived like a weed, become the mayor of Seoul. Kim Hee Ae plays the role of Hwang Do Hee, head of the strategic planning office of Eunsung Group, and Moon So Ri plays Oh Kyung Sook, a human rights lawyer. Bandit: The Sound of Knife: 'Bandit: The Sound of a Knife' starring Kim Nam Gil and Seohyun will be released in the third quarter. During the turbulent Japanese colonial period, it is an action drama in which those who head to Gando, a lawless land with different stories, unite to protect the home of the Joseon people.