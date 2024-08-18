The Handmaiden star Kim Min Hee wins Best Performance Award for By the Stream role at 77th Locarno Film Festival

The Hainmaiden actress Kim Min Hee won The Best Performance Award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival for her role in the film By the Stream. While accepting the award, the actress thanked co-actors Hae Hyo and Jo Yoon Hee and said that she had a fun time acting with them. She also conveyed her gratitude to the audience for enjoying the film and director Hong Sang Soo for giving her the opportunity.

On August 17, actress Kim Min Hee took home the Best Performance Award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival for her portrayal of a young college lecturer in the film By the Stream. The Locarno Film Festival is annually held at Locarno in Switzerland. The prestigious event was first held in the August of 1946. The 77th edition took place in 2024 from August 7 to 17.

The film By the Stream saw its global premiere at the event and it is also scheduled to be screened at the New York Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

By the Stream tells the story of a young woman who works as a lecturer at a university. She tries to convince her uncle, who is a blacklisted actor to direct a play at the university. The uncle eventually agrees due to his memories of working on a play at the university 40 years ago.

Kim Min Hee, Hae Hyo and Jo Yoon Hee take on the lead roles in this movie. They have also worked with director Hong Sang Soo for various other projects. By the Stream marks his 32nd feature film.

Kim Min Hee made her debut in 1996 with the drama Papa. She first appeared on the big screen with the film Asako in Ruby Shoes which was released in 2000. She has also worked on hits like The Handmaiden, Look Back in Anger and more.

