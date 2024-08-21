The Influencer winner Oking did not receive 300 million KRW prize money from Netflix; OTT giant reveals WHY

The Influencer, Netflix’s recent survival show which entailed 77 top influencers from South Korea fighting for attention ended not long ago with the winner announced to be Oking, however, he was not paid the prize money. Netflix has now explained that since Oking did not fulfill the confidentiality part of the contract, he was not paid the prize money after finishing in first place on the show.

On August 21, Netflix confirmed to the South Korean media outlet iMBC Entertainment that they have not paid their recent variety show The Influencer’s final winner Oking the prize money of 300 million KRW.

Netflix explaining the reason behind not paying Oking his dues after he finished in first place said that in order to maintain the credibility of the show and remain impartial to all the contestants they had decided to not pay the prize money as the winner was in violation of the confidentiality clause of the participation contract. It is a commitment made by the cast and team so that the show can succeed.

The OTT platform further added that maintaining secrecy is crucial before the content releases and it means a lot to everyone whose hard work goes into it and to also ensure that audiences can enjoy the show with no spoilers.

However, Oking, the winner of The Influencer was caught in a cryptocurrency controversy before the survival show was released. During the controversy, it was revealed that Oking was the winner of The Influencer even before the show started airing which caused quite a stir at Netflix.

Oking was one of the 77 top influencers from South Korea who have a significant following on different social media platforms and fought for attention in the social survival variety show The Influencer.

The Influencer is a social survival variety show where 77 influencers were made to compete with each other to find one winner who has the utmost social power. The handpicked influencers included Jang Keun Suk, Pani Bottle, Great Library, Risabae, Jang Ji Sou, Oking, Juice Seyeon, and many others.

The Influencer premiered on Netflix on August 6, 2024, and emerged victorious in rankings by topping Netflix’s Top 10 series in Korea list and coming fourth on the global Top 10 TV shows in the non-English category.

