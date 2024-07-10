The Influencer is an upcoming South Korean reality survival show that will be premiering soon. The concept of the show revolves around multiple influencers joining the show who will be competing against each other to be the best among all. Moreover, Netflix has also released the teaser, creating anticipation among the audience.

The Influencer concept

On July 9, 2024, Netflix dropped the trailer for an upcoming show titled The Influencer, which created excitement among the audience. In the short clip, a number of influencers appeared where they were given tasks to complete.

Although not much is revealed about the show by the production house, it can be assumed that the winner will be determined through the completion of these tasks.

Some of the familiar faces in the trailer include makeup influencer and YouTuber Risabae, travel content creator Pani Bottle, filmmaker and YouTuber Jin Yong Jin, fitness expert Shim Euddeum, and more.

77 influencers in total will be joining the game show, and only one will be crowned as the one ultimate king or queen of influencers. The show is bound to be successful as the participants have millions of followers across various platforms, which will be enough promotion for the show like no other.



The Influencer teaser released

Advertisement

The teaser describes a world where attention and influence equate to worth and power, accompanied by visuals of participants wearing neckbands that display their follower counts as they undergo survival tests. The trailer also states that producer Lee Jae Seok found it intriguing to gather influencers, divided by algorithms, in one place and promises that the show will offer plenty of entertainment.

The show is set to premiere on August 6, 2024, on the online streaming platform Netflix.

ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon shocks Lee Young Ji by revealing she once earned 1 billion KRW in one month