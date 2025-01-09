GOT7 drops dark, cool-toned concept photos for WINTER HEPTAGON comeback after MV teaser and tracklist schedule release

K-pop boy band GOT7 has been gearing for their upcoming EP release titled WINTER HEPTAGON. Heightening the excitement of fans, they dropped the first set of concept photos of the EP on their old official Instagram account on January 9. The dark, cool-toned photos of Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom present each of them in a serious, chilly feel.

Apart from their skin colours and BamBam's blue-blonde hair, everything else is black and white in the concept photos. Besides the minimal props and the individual members presence, the frame is almost void, aptly justifying the cold concept of WINTER HEPTAGON EP. Watch the version 1 concept photos here:

With the WINTER HEPTAGON EP, the K-pop group is set to release their first album in 3 years. This comeback will be particularly noteworthy for them as it will be their first release after leaving JYP Entertainment and joining Kakao Entertainment. They parted ways with the top management agency in 2017, after 7 years of partnership. The mini album titled WINTER HEPTAGON is scheduled for release on January 20, 2025.

Ahead of the album premiere, the seven-member group also retrieved their old social media accounts and unveiled the promotional calendar of the album on January 7. They started by releasing the #1 winter version concept photos today, which will be followed by the version's #2 photos, dropping tomorrow. They will release the Heptagon version #1 photos on January 11 and version #2 photos on January 13.

Advertisement

The concept photos will be followed by the unveiling of the tracklist of WINTER HEPTAGON EP on January 13, streaming of a highlight medley on January 15 and an MV teaser drop on January 18. Two days later, finally the much-awaited WINTER HEPTAGON mini album will be all for the fans.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: BamBam on being scared GOT7 fans will move on before comeback, love for Indian Ahgase and tough times in 2024