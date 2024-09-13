TOMORROW X TOGETHER to make November comeback after Seoul Encore concert and Yeonjun's solo mixtape; Report

Good news for TXT fans! TOMORROW X TOGETHER is reportedly gearing up for their comeback. The group is likely to release a brand new album in November, following their ACT : PROMISE encore in Seoul. Excitement runs high as this will mark their comeback 7 months after their sixth mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW released in April.

On September 13, Korean media outlet Newsen reported that TXT is set to make a comeback in November with a brand-new album. Although the report has yet to be confirmed officially, it is already raising anticipation.

This will mark their return after 7 months. Back on April 1, the dynamic quintet released their sixth mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW which achieved brilliant commercial results both in South Korea and globally including Billboard 200 chart. Now attention is focused on the new record-breaking milestones the group will reach with their possible upcoming album.

Meanwhile, the comeback will likely take place after their highly-anticipated ACT : PROMISE Encore concert at KSPO Dome, Seoul. At the same time, the oldest TXT member Yeonjun is set to make his solo debut with a mixtape before the full-group comeback. With many scheduled activities upcoming, fans have high hopes for the group’s November release.

On the work front, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is now keeping busy with their third world tour ACT : PROMISE. Following the release of their sixth mini album, the group embarked on this tour back in May. Till now, they have visited many cities across the world including Tacoma, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Tokyo, Osaka, Macau, Singapore, and more. Now, TXT is wrapping up the tour soon, making stops at Jakarta, Taipei, and Seoul.

Meanwhile, back on April 1, the group released their sixth mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW. It features a total of nine tracks including the track Deja Vu and its three more versions, Miracle, I’ll See You There Tomorrow, TOMORROW, The Killa (I Belong to You), and Quarter Life.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a popular boy band formed by BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC. The group is composed of five dynamic members including Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai.

