Happy TXT’s Yeonjun Day: Exploring fourth gen all rounder’s versatile charms including singing, acting and more

TXT's oldest member, Yeonjun, celebrates his 25th birthday today. Known for his versatility, Yeonjun excels in singing, rapping, dancing, and more. Before his debut, he trained at Big Hit Entertainment for four years, earning a reputation as the company's "legendary trainee" for consistently ranking first in monthly evaluations across dance, vocal performance, and rap.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s rap and singing skills

Unlike many K-pop groups that separate their members into distinct vocal or rap lines, TXT does not follow this model. Instead, all members, including Yeonjun, freely take on both singing and rapping roles.

Fans can enjoy Yeonjun's beautiful vocals in tracks like Nap of a Star, 20cm, and Runaway, as well as his impressive rap skills in songs such as New Rules and Angel or Devil. Yeonjun also showcases his talent by rapping in English, adding another talent to his versatility and appeal as an artist. Yeonjun has been exceptional in both his rapping and singing styles since his trainee days. He possesses a strong sense of rhythm and a keen ability to adapt his flow to fit the needs of each song, making his lyrical expression stand out.

Yeonjun’s top-notch dancing skills

In addition to his skills in singing and rapping, Yeonjun is also an exceptionally talented dancer. He performs choreography effortlessly and can freestyle on command. Among the many skilled dancers at HYBE, choreographer Nick Joseph has singled out Yeonjun for his impressive abilities. Despite the intricate nature of TXT's choreography, Nick Joseph once taught Yeonjun a complex dance routine in just 45 minutes—a remarkable feat for anyone familiar with the challenges of learning detailed choreography.

While learning a complete routine typically requires a significant amount of time, Yeonjun impressively cut that time in half. Nick Joseph explained that Yeonjun learned an entire minute-long piece in just 45 minutes. This quick learning process involved watching Yeonjun attempt to absorb the choreography. Beyond his impressive ability to pick up dance moves swiftly, Yeonjun is also known for his expressive facial expressions while performing, showcasing his overall talent in dance.

SEVENTEEN's Dino is recognized for his exceptional dance skills and has received admiration from fellow idols. In a KBS episode featuring LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae, Dino named TXT's Yeonjun—one of his close friends—as the best dancer. Yeonjun, known for his impressive dance abilities, has also earned praise from other idols. Eunchae concurred, noting that Yeonjun is indeed "really good at dancing." Overall, Yeonjun is a genuine triple threat, which is why he's earned the nickname "legendary trainee" at Big Hit.

Yeonjun’s fashion sense- making and breaking trends

Yeonjun is renowned for his remarkable talent on stage and his effortlessly cool style, earning him the title of K-pop's IT-Boy. Only a few idols stand out in a sea of boy groups for their exceptional visuals and fashion sense. Yeonjun, often hailed as the fourth-generation ace, extends his influence beyond music into the fashion world. With a keen eye for trends and a strong sense of individuality, he navigates the fashion landscape with ease, making bold statements and pushing boundaries.

In 2021, Yeonjun made his mark at Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week, modeling for the South Korean brand UL:KIN. He has since graced the pages of various fashion magazines. On May 31, 2024, Yeonjun was named the global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Moncler. As the main rapper and dancer of TXT, he skillfully blends modern Gen Z aesthetics with vintage retro styles, showcasing his versatile fashion sense.

If there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's that TXT's Yeonjun reigns supreme in the world of mirror selfies. With his stylish poses, impeccable fashion sense, and undeniable cuteness, Yeonjun has set the bar high for mirror selfies. His fellow TXT members even consider him one of the group's fashion icons. In an interview with Allure Korea, Yeonjun shared that his passion for fashion began in middle school, and he was influenced by a close friend who remains a significant part of his life. He experimented with various styles and learned a lot, which sparked his deep interest in fashion. And now, Yeonjun’s exceptional sense of style has firmly established him as an idol to watch.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s acting debut

Yeonjun made his acting debut on January 12, 2021, with a cameo role as Kim Jin Woo in the JTBC drama series Live On. The show follows Baek Ho Rang (played by Jung Da Bin), a high school student admired by everyone and adored as a social media star. Her life takes a turn when she receives a mysterious message from an anonymous follower who seems to know her deepest secret. To uncover the sender's identity, Ho Rang seeks help from Go Eun Taek (played by Hwang Minhyun), the head of the high school broadcasting club. To gain his assistance, she must first join the broadcasting club herself.

Kim Jin Woo, portrayed by Yeonjun, is Ji So Hyun’s ex-boyfriend. Ji So Hyun, played by Yang Hye Ji, is a student in Class 2-3 at Seoyeon High School and serves as the deputy manager of SHBS. She was once Ho Rang's (Jung Da Bin) best friend, having been a model student with top grades. Initially more comfortable with boys, Ji So Hyun’s friendship with Ho Rang blossomed during middle school. However, their close bond was strained and eventually broken due to misunderstandings and a tragic incident involving Ho Rang.

With his impressive musical talents and captivating personality, Yeonjun truly stands out in TXT. Despite his mature skills and charm, his cute and playful demeanor has earned him the nickname "fake maknae" from MOA, as he often comes across as younger than his actual age. Yeonjun’s sweet, caring nature and his killer aura make him a beloved figure among fans, solidifying his status as a complete fan favorite.

