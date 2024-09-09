TXT's Yeonjun reveals separate release dates for solo debut track titled GGUM and upcoming mixtape

BIGHIT MUSIC has released additional details about TXT’s Yeonjun’s upcoming solo debut. Yeonjun has announced two separate release dates: one for his solo debut track titled GGUM, and another for his forthcoming mixtape.

After the pre-release of his track GGUM on September 19, Yeonjun’s mixtape will be officially released as an album on October 29 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST. In their official English announcement, they wrote:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you about the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER Yeonjun’s mixtape “YEONJUN’s Mixtape: GGUM.”

“YEONJUN’s Mixtape: GGUM” is Yeonjun’s first musical piece produced in his own unique style and aims to have fun with MOAs. It is hip-hop in genre, and its electro sound adds to its charm.

The track will be available for pre-release before the official release to celebrate Yeonjun’s promotional activity on his first mixtape. We ask for your interest and support.

<”GGUM” Track Release>

Release Date: 6 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2024 (KST)

<”YEONJUN’s Mixtape: GGUM” Album Release>

Pre-Order Date: From 11 AM, Friday, September 13, 2024 (KST)

Release Date:

South Korea: 6 PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Japan: 6PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2024

*Overseas shipping will be available through Weverse Global Shop and other vendors that offer the service.

We ask for your enthusiastic support and love for “YEONJUN’s Mixtape: GGUM.”

Thank you.”

On September 6, TV Report announced that Yeonjun is set to make his solo debut later this month. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the news, stating, “Yeonjun will be making his solo debut in September.” Yeonjun had previously hinted at his solo plans during his guest appearance on BTS’ Jin’s YouTube show RUN JIN on September 3, where he surprised fans by revealing, “I’m preparing for my solo debut.” As the first TXT member to go solo, anticipation is high for Yeonjun’s debut.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, often abbreviated as TXT, is a five-member group consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They debuted in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star, featuring the single Crown. Their music blends pop, rock, and electronic elements, with notable tracks including Chasing That Feeling, Blue Hour, Deja Vu, and I Know I Love You.

The group is renowned for their impressive choreography, dynamic performances, and relatable lyrics. TXT has built a substantial global fanbase and achieved significant success with numerous award-winning albums and chart-topping hits. Their innovative sound and youthful energy continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

