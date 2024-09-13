2NE1 announces Bangkok and Taipei as final stops for six-city 2024-25 Asia tour Welcome Back; check dates

2NE1 is gearing up for their Welcome Back tour starting this October. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Asia tour, the legendary girl group has announced the final stops. Wrapping up their 2024 concerts, they will fly to Bangkok and Taipei in 2025 to conclude their reunion tour.

On September 13, 2NE1 through their official social media handles announced the last stops for their much-awaited Asia tour Welcome Back. On January 25, 2025, the dynamic quartet will visit Bangkok, and then on February 8, they will conclude a six-month-long reunion tour in Taipei.

See 2NE1’s latest announcement here:

Previously, they have unveiled the other cities for this six-city Asia tour. 2NE1 will hold their first concert at Olympic Park, Olympic Hall, Seoul on October 4. Then, on October 5 and 6, they will return to the same venue, captivating their South Korean fans with electrifying performances.

Wrapping up their schedule in their home country, the girl group will hit the road, making a stop at Manila on November 16.

Next, on November 23, they will fly to Jakarta. On December 8 and 21, the quartet will visit Hong Kong and Singapore, respectively. The final stops for their Asia tour are Bangkok and Taipei as aforementioned.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to 2NE1’s reunion tour as this will mark their return to the stage after 2 years. The members were seen performing together at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival. This Asia tour will mark a significant moment in their prolific career.

2NE1 is a 2nd generation girl group that has paved the way for future K-pop acts. Formed with CL, Dara, Minzy, and Bom, the group made their official debut in 2009. Their first single Lollipop featuring labelmate BIGBANG climbed high on domestic music charts, solidifying their name as rising stars.

In the following years, they continued to make a name for themselves with massive hits like I AM THE BEST, MISSING YOU, UGLY, GOTTA BE YOU, I DON’T CARE, and more.

On November 25, 2016, after a legendary 7-year-long career, YG Entertainment announced their disbandment. With their final single Goddbye, the iconic 2NE1 bid farewell to their fans.

