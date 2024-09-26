Top 10 highest-rated K-dramas on Rotten Tomatoes: Crash Landing on You, Queen of Tears, A Killer Paradox, and more

From Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer Crash Landing on You to Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s blockbuster Queen of Tears, these 10 K-drams have a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Continue to read on and add them to your watchlist now.

Top 10 K-dramas with perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

1. Crash Landing on You

With a 100% Tomatometer score, Crash Landing on You is atop this list. Released in 2019, the heart-warming rom-com starring real-life sweethearts Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin remains one of the best K-dramas ever produced. The story revolves around a South Korean chaebol heiress named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who accidentally lands in North Korea after a sudden tornado breaks out during her paragliding session.

There, she meets the righteous captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin) who bends his morals just to help her hide and escape. But when their accidental meeting transforms into romance, the duo must take the next step carefully.

2. Queen of Tears

Just like Crash Landing on You, this 2024 tvN rom-com also achieved a perfect score on Rotten Tomato. It depicts the story of chaebol heiress Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), who ties the knot to Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the legal director at her family’s conglomerate. However, three years in, the couple begins facing a huge marriage crisis, and they need to choose between their own happiness and each other’s.

3. A Killer Paradox

Starring Choi Woo Shik, Lee Hee Joon, and Son Suk Ku, this crime mystery thriller narrates a jolting story of one accidental killing that leads to another, landing an average college student stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with an astute detective.

4. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

With a perfect 100% score, Extraordinary Attorney Woo revolves around Woo Young Woo (played by Park Eun Bin), a young and intelligent lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome. Although she has a high IQ of 164, with an impressive memory and an outstanding creative thought process, she finds everyday interaction quite difficult.

5. Doctor Slump

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer This slice-of-life tells the story of two burnout doctors who had been each other’s rivals during school days. After suddenly crossing paths at the lowest period of their life, they briefly find solace in each other. But this unexpected reunion may spark romance or bring back old rivalry.

6. D.P.

Jung Hae In stars as Ahn Joon Ho, a private soldier and a confused young man who served in the military like the nation’s rest of the youth. But when he is suddenly appointed as a member of the military defector team, his attitude towards life starts to evolve. He is tasked with pursuing deserters and must deal with the most troubling cases of soldiers going absent without official leaves.

7. Crash Course in Romance

This highly-rated drama centers around Nam Heung Sun (played by Jeon Do Yeon), a woman with a heart of gold. After retiring as a national athlete, she ventures into the world of private education, where she crosses paths with Choi Chi Yeol (played by Jung Kyung Ho), a celebrity math instructor. Despite having polar personalities, their mutual passion for education draws them closer, which transforms into a deeper connection before they know.

8. Moving

Released in 2023, this multi-award-winning Disney+ series revolves around a group of high school students who appear to be ordinary but harbor extraordinary inherited powers. As they try to hide their gifts from the world, their parents also fight to protect them from possible exploitation.

9. Daily Dose of Sunshine

In this slice-of-life medical drama, Park Bo Young plays the role of Jung Da Eun, a nurse who transferred to neuropsychiatry from the internal medical department. Despite being an amateur in the new department, she tries her best to be good at her job with the help of her fellow nurses.

10. Little Women

This smash-hit mystery thriller revolves around three sisters (Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hu) who grew up in poverty. The exciting story unfolds them getting embroiled in a major accident, which lands them in a face-off with the wealthiest family in the nation.

These are some of the must-watch dramas with a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. From Star cast lineups and well-crafted stories to outstanding productions, these 10 K-dramas are must-watches for your next streaming session.