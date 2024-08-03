Top 10 K-dramas to watch with your gang this Friendship Day: Itaewon Class, True Beauty and more

Friendship Day is the perfect time to gather your friends and binge-watch some amazing K-dramas! Here are 10 must-watch shows that celebrate friendship, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

From heartwarming stories like Reply 1988 that take you back to simpler times, to the hilarious and touching Hospital Playlist about a group of doctor friends, these dramas will make you cherish your own friendships even more. Whether you’re into comedy, romance, or slice-of-life, there’s something for everyone. So grab some snacks, get comfy, and enjoy these fantastic K-dramas with your besties!

Here are the top 10 K-dramas to watch with your gang

1. Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a heartwarming drama about five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood. It beautifully shows their close bonds, the ups and downs of growing up, and the importance of friendship and family. The story is filled with nostalgic moments and relatable experiences that will make you laugh, cry, and cherish your friendships. It’s a perfect watch for anyone who loves heartfelt stories about life and relationships.

2. Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class is about a group of friends who unite to fight against unfairness and chase their dreams. Their journey is filled with challenges, but their strong loyalty and teamwork help them overcome obstacles. The drama highlights the power of friendship and the importance of standing up for what is right. It’s an inspiring story that shows how true friends can make a big difference in each other’s lives.

3. Run On

Run On is a touching series about a former sprinter and a subtitle translator who become friends while dealing with their own problems. They support each other and find comfort in their friendship. It’s a beautiful story about overcoming challenges and the power of true companionship.

4. School 2013

School 2013 is about high school students and their teachers, showing how important friendship and mentorship are. The drama explores their daily struggles, relationships, and growth, emphasizing how friends and mentors can make a big difference in their lives. It’s a touching story about support and guidance.

5. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

My ID is Gangnam Beauty is about a young woman who gets plastic surgery to feel better about herself. In college, she faces new challenges and learns that true friends accept her for who she is inside, not just her looks. It’s a journey of self-acceptance and finding real friendship.

6. Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way follows four friends chasing their dreams despite many obstacles. Their journey is tough, but their strong support for each other is truly touching. It’s a heartwarming story about friendship and never giving up on your goals.

7. Age of Youth (Hello, My Twenties!)

Age of Youth (Hello, My Twenties!) is about five college roommates with different personalities and backgrounds. They live together, face life’s ups and downs, and build strong friendships. It’s a story of navigating young adulthood and supporting each other through challenges.

8. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a coming-of-age story about college athletes who face personal and professional challenges. They support each other through tough times, building strong friendships along the way. It’s a heartwarming tale of growth, dreams, and the power of teamwork.

9. Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist is about five doctors who have been best friends since medical school. They stick together through all the ups and downs, supporting each other no matter what. Their friendship and teamwork are truly inspiring. It’s a heartwarming story of loyalty and the power of true friendship.

10. Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One is a heartwarming drama about a lively fencer and her best friend. It beautifully captures their youthful dreams and the power of their friendship. The story follows their journey through ups and downs, showing how they support each other and grow together. It’s a touching tale of ambition, challenges, and the unbreakable bond between friends. If you love stories about dreams and strong friendships, this drama is a must-watch!

Friendship Day is the perfect time to gather your friends and dive into some amazing K-dramas. These 10 shows are packed with heartwarming moments, laughter, and unforgettable friendships that will make your bond even stronger.

From touching stories of loyalty to hilarious adventures, there’s something for everyone. So grab some snacks, get comfy, and enjoy these dramas with your gang. It’s a great way to celebrate the special connections you share and create new memories together. Happy Friendship Day and happy watching!

