Top superhero K-dramas you can't miss: Moving, The Uncanny Counter, and more

Superhero K-dramas are a perfect mix of action, fantasy, and heartwarming stories that keep viewers hooked from start to finish. Whether it’s heroes with incredible powers or ordinary people doing extraordinary things, these dramas deliver thrilling moments and emotional depth that make them truly unforgettable.

But what separates superhero K-dramas is that they don’t just focus on action. These shows dive deep into the personal struggles of the heroes, their relationships, and how they balance their powers with everyday life.

In this list, we’ve gathered the top superhero K-dramas that you simply can’t miss. Whether you’re a fan of intense fight scenes, heartwarming stories, or just love seeing ordinary people turn into heroes, these shows have something for everyone. So, get ready to dive into a world of exciting powers and epic adventures!

Moving

Moving is about kids with special powers hiding their abilities to stay safe. These teens inherit superhuman skills from their parents—like flying, super strength, and healing. They band together to survive in a world that fears them while uncovering family secrets and facing dangerous enemies.

He is Psychometric

In He is Psychometric, a young man, Lee Ahn, can see people's memories just by touching them. He uses his special gift to solve crimes, teaming up with a smart police officer. Together, they uncover dark secrets and fight for justice.

Memorist

Memorist tells the story of Dong Baek, a detective who can read people’s memories by touching them. With his incredible ability, he solves tough crimes and uncovers hidden truths. However, his power also leads him to face personal challenges as he fights dangerous criminals.

I Hear Your Voice

In I Hear Your Voice, Park Soo Ha, a high school student, can hear people's thoughts. He helps a public defender win tough court cases, using his unique power to uncover the truth. Together, they face criminals and build an unbreakable bond.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon follows Bong Soon, a petite but incredibly strong woman who dreams of becoming a game developer. Her superhuman strength helps her become the bodyguard of a CEO, and together, they take down bad guys while uncovering a dark mystery.

While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping is about a woman who can see future events in her dreams. She teams up with a prosecutor and a cop to prevent disasters before they happen. Together, they use their abilities to save lives and fight against injustice.

Strong Girl Nam Soon

In Strong Girl Nam Soon, Nam Soon, a distant relative of Do Bong Soon, also has superhuman strength. She returns to Seoul and uses her powers to solve cases, protect her family, and uncover hidden truths, all while finding her place in the world.

Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch combines comedy and mystery, as a small-town vet discovers she has psychic abilities. With the help of a detective, she uses her new power to solve crimes and uncover secrets, all while navigating the hilarious chaos of her small town.

The Uncanny Counter

The Uncanny Counter is about a group of demon hunters who work as noodle shop employees by day and hunt evil spirits at night. Each of them has superhuman abilities, and together, they protect the world from dangerous supernatural threats.

The Atypical Family

Once blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world, until a mysterious woman changes everything and offers them the chance of turning their life around.

