Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collection of Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, War 2 and more

The Indian exhibition sector is celebrating as the theatres are having a regular flow of significant new releases every week. In the last one month or so, we have had Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Metro...In Dino, Superman, Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and a bunch of other films.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla is now forecasting the opening day box office collections for Saiyaara, Tanvi: The Great, Nikita Roy, Son of Sardaar 2, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Dhadak 2 and War 2 in India. These predictions are based on current market trends and pre-release buzz. Actual figures may vary depending on final promotions and audience response.

Day 1 India Net Box Office Predictions

1. Saiyaara: Rs 10.50 crore to Rs 11.50 crore

Release date: 18th July, 2025

Saiyaara, led by a talented debutant cast of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is generating strong excitement. Its fresh appeal and promising promotions position it for a solid opening of Rs 10.50 - 11.50 crore. If the momentum of the film increases courtesy strong advance bookings, it could potentially hit Rs 12 crore. Either way, it shall be the biggest opening ever for a film led by debutants, obviously unadjusted for inflation.

2. Tanvi: The Great: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

Release date: 18th July, 2025

Tanvi: The Great is struggling to gain traction. With a projected opening of Rs 15 - 20 lakh opening day, this film appears limited to a niche audience and select screens. Its low buzz suggests minimal impact, and without strong reviews or word-of-mouth, it’s unlikely to break out of this range.

Advertisement

3. Nikita Roy: Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Release Date: 18th July, 2025

Nikita Roy faces an uphill battle with little pre-release interest. Expected to open in the Rs 7 - 10 lakh range, this Sonakshi Sinha starrer lacks the required buzz. Significant marketing or critical praise is needed to avoid a poor start.

4. Son of Sardaar 2: Rs 9.50 crore to Rs 10.50 crore

Release date: 25th July, 2025

Son of Sardaar 2 relies on the original’s fanbase but lacks strong hype. Its Rs 9.50 - 10.50 crore opening projection reflects modest expectations, mainly in North India. Without a major push in promotions or music, it may struggle to reach the higher end. Also if Saiyaara breaks out, things are ought to get tougher than they already are.

5. Fantastic Four First Steps: Rs 8.50 crore to Rs 9.00 crore

Release date: 25th July, 2025

Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for a steady Rs 8.50–9.00 crore opening. Targeting urban multiplexes, it could benefit from dubbed versions in smaller cities. Positive global buzz may push it toward the higher end, though it faces competition from local releases like Son Of Sardaar 2.

Advertisement

6. Dhadak 2: Rs 3.25 to Rs 3.75 crore

Release date: 2nd August, 2025

Dharma's Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri looks to open to Rs 3.25 - 3.75 crore. The film will require some really positive word of mouth to breakout. The good news is that the movie has a couple of open weeks to hold well.

7. War 2: Rs 57.50 crore to Rs 58.50 crore

Release date: 14th August, 2025

War 2 is poised for a massive Rs 57.50 - 58.50 crore opening in Hindi, driven by its star cast of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, Yash Raj Films’ backing, and pan-India appeal across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil markets. With huge anticipation, it could challenge Rs 60 crore, setting a new benchmark for action films.

The Opening Day India Net Expectations Of The Abovementioned Films Are As Under

Date (2025) Movie India Net Opening Prediction 18th July Saiyaara Rs 10.50 - 11.50 crore 18th July Tanvi: The Great Rs 15 - 20 lakh 18th July Nikita Roy Rs 7 - 10 lakh 25th July Son Of Sardaar 2 Rs 9.50 - 10.50 crore 25th July Fantastic Four: First Steps Rs 8.50 - 9.00 crore 2nd August Dhadak 2 Rs 3.25 - 3.75 crore 14th August War 2 (Hindi) Rs 57.50 - 58.50 crore

Final Words

Saiyaara and War 2 lead the pack with strong potential, while Tanvi: The Great, Nikita Roy, and Son of Sardaar 2 face challenges. Fantastic 4 shall open well and it's still too early to comment on Dhadak 2. Last-minute marketing or audience reception could shift these numbers.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office collections for Metro In Dino, Son Of Sardaar 2, War 2, Superman and other movies