Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years, Legendary Drummer Confirms He’s Not Retiring

In news that has surprised fans around the world, Matt Cameron leaves Pearl Jam after 27 years, but says he is not retiring from music. The legendary drummer announced his decision on July 7, 2025, through an emotional Instagram post, marking the end of an era for the Pearl Jam band and its loyal fanbase.

A key figure in Pearl Jam’s history

Matt Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 after Soundgarden’s initial split. He stepped in during the band’s Yield tour and quickly became a steady force behind the drum kit.

Over nearly three decades, Cameron played on every major Pearl Jam album from Binaural (2000) to their latest release Dark Matter (2024) as per Rolling Stone. His powerful and versatile drumming style blended seamlessly with the band’s sound and helped Pearl Jam stay relevant for generations of rock fans.

A heartfelt farewell message

In his announcement, Cameron wrote, "After 27 amazing years, I took my final steps down from the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam… It's been an incredible ride. More to come."

He thanked his bandmates Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, and Stone Gossard for the years of music and friendship. Cameron also expressed gratitude to Pearl Jam's crew and fans worldwide for their support through the highs and lows.

Pearl Jam shared their own words for Cameron, calling him a 'musical powerhouse' and praising his dedication and energy that shaped the band's live shows and studio work for so many years.

Here's what we know about the future

While fans worried he might be retiring, Cameron cleared up the rumors on Instagram stories: "Thank you for the kind words of support, and for the record, I'm still an active musician." This message from one of rock's Hall of Fame drummers reassured everyone that his musical career is far from over.

So far, there is no word on who will replace Cameron as Pearl Jam's drummer. The band has not announced any new plans for touring or recording, leaving fans to wonder what's next for the Pearl Jam band without one of its most solid members.

Matt Cameron's drumming legacy goes beyond Pearl Jam. He's a two-time Rock Hall of Fame inductee with both Soundgarden and Pearl Jam and was also part of Temple of the Dog, as per Rolling Stone. Many fans hope he may join old bandmates again, especially as Soundgarden's Kim Thayil recently suggested the band wants to finish an album using Chris Cornell's final recordings, something Cameron could be part of.

