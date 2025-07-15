The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 15 Episode: Will Phyllis and Cane’s Secret Pact Expose Real Killer?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 15, reveal a tense turn in Damian’s murder case. Phyllis has a lot to handle after finding Cane with Damian, who was stabbed. This shocking scene will push Phyllis into making a risky decision that could pull her deeper into trouble.

Phyllis faces the truth

Phyllis will be left reeling after she sees Cane holding Damian with a knife in his back. This moment forces Phyllis to question what really happened. Cane has been trying to find a way to test Phyllis’ loyalty, and this may be his chance. If Phyllis believes Cane stabbed Damian, she knows the police might think the same.

Rather than turning on him, Phyllis will likely agree to keep quiet. She seems ready to enter a secret pact with Cane. He will expect her to trust him and let him control the story.

Cane twists the facts

Cane knows Damian cannot be saved. So, he will quickly switch from saving Damian to saving himself. He may even pull Carter into his plan to cover up the real events. Cane’s goal is to twist the facts before Chance steps in. But Cane’s desperate moves could backfire if someone else saw him near the crime scene.

Nick could be that someone. After Phyllis’ tense moment with Cane, she will bump into Nick. She will notice that Nick seems uneasy and may suspect he knows something. Whether Nick saw Cane or just has a gut feeling, he will suspect that Phyllis is hiding something big.

Nick already worries about Phyllis getting too close to Cane. He wants to protect his family, but will have to put that on hold while Chance digs into Damian’s murder.

Chance calls it murder

Chance will soon confirm that Damian’s death is no accident. He will open a murder investigation and question nearly everyone involved. Cane’s actions will come under the spotlight. If his secret pact with Phyllis leaks, it could make him look even guiltier.

Meanwhile, Lily will get the news of Damian’s fatal stabbing. Her reaction will be one to watch as she deals with the shock and what it could mean for those close to her.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 14 Episode: Did Cane Poison Damian During Their Drink?