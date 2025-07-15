Film industry celebrated Tees Maar Khan's failure, Farah Khan recalls people said, 'Ab aayi na line pe'

Filmmaker Farah Khan has been contributing to Indian cinema for several years. Apart from being a director, she is also a choreographer. Back in 2010, she helmed Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Tees Maar Khan, which underperformed at the box office. Farah recently opened up about how the film industry celebrated the movie's failure back then.

Farah Khan recalls how Bollywood reacted to Tees Maar Khan

In her latest YouTube vlog, Farah Khan spoke about how people are happier for others' failure in the film industry than they are with their own success. Farah recalled that when Tees Maar Khan was released in 2010, there was a "celebration" in Bollywood as the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer didn't perform well.

"People I had worked with were saying things like, 'Ab aayi na line pe' (Now she's been put in her place)," the Tees Maar Khan director remembered.

Tees Maar Khan is a 'legend' with Gen Z, says Farah Khan

While Tees Maar Khan received negative reviews from critics during its release, the 2010 film has gained a cult status over the years. Talking about the same, Farah Khan shared that it is considered a "legend" with Gen Z and that they don't "care" about her other movies as much as the 2010 heist comedy.

This is not the first time Farah Khan has spoken about the reaction to Tees Maar Khan. In her 2020 interview with Pinkvilla, Farah had shared that people from the industry took a "lot of joy" when the 2010 film didn't do well.

"There was glee and there was 'Oh thank god this one didn't do well.' That's when I realised that you know it is a boys' club and they don't want a little girl, or a big girl, in it," the director told us back then.

A brief about Tees Maar Khan

Jointly produced by Twinkle Khanna, Shirish Kunder, and Ronnie Screwvala, Tees Maar Khan is a remake of the 1966 Italian film After the Fox. The 2010 movie also featured Akshaye Khanna, Ali Asgar, Aman Verma, and others. It was a semi-hit at the box office.

Apart from Tees Maar Khan, Farah Khan has also helmed movies like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year.

