Baahubali The Epic: Prabhas starrer magnum opus to re-release with runtime of 3 hours and 50 minutes?

Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Beginning completed its 10th anniversary on July 10, 2025. As the movie celebrated 10 years of release, the makers have announced that the duology will hit the big screens as a single part. However, do you know how long the runtime would be?

How long is the runtime for Baahubali: The Epic?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Baahubali: The Epic is said to have a runtime of around 3 hours and 50 minutes. The re-release will be a combination of both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion in a single movie.

While an official confirmation on the same is awaited, it would be interesting to watch the blockbuster films in a single watch.

Baahubali: The Epic will be releasing on big screens on October 31, 2025. Also, it would be available in multiple languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

About Baahubali 1 & Baahubali 2

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are a duology featuring an epic action tale in the kingdom of Mahishmati. The first installment follows the story of Sivudu, an adventurous young man who becomes infatuated with a young girl, Avantika.

For his search for love, the man decides to help her on a mission to rescue the former queen of Mahishmati, who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladev.

However, soon Sivudu realizes his true lineage and that he is Mahendra Baahubali, the son of the late crown prince Amarendra Baahubali, who was betrayed and killed by his own trusted man.

What happened to Amarendra, and how does Mahendra seek revenge for his father’s death, form the rest of the story.

Prabhas’ next movie

Prabhas is next set to appear in the lead role for the horror comedy flick The Raja Saab. The Maruthi directorial, slated to release on December 5, 2025, features the story of a carefree guy who wishes to flip and sell an ancestral house for a fortune. However, little did he know, the home is haunted by a patriarchal spirit.

With the Rebel Star in the lead, the movie has actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and more in key roles.

