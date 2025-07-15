5 best Malayalam romantic comedy movies to watch on OTT platform Prime Video: Kumbalangi Nights to Hey Jude

Malayalam romantic comedies are undoubtedly one of the best mood uplifters and put an instant smile on the faces of the viewers. Over the years, while several such films have made it to the big screen, there are only a handful that have remained significant in the hearts of many even today.

Advertisement

Well then, here are the Best Malayalam rom-coms on OTT which you must not forget watching on Prime Video.

5 Best Malayalam rom-com movies to watch on Prime Video

Kumbalangi Nights

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Shane Nigam, Shoubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Mathew Thomas

Fahadh Faasil, Shane Nigam, Shoubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Mathew Thomas Release date: February 7, 2019

February 7, 2019 Director: Madhu. C. Narayanan

Kumbalangi Nights revolves around the lives of four brothers who live in a dilapidated house in Kerala. Their relationships are conflicting and somewhat complex, unlike any other sibling.

The movie progresses to showcase individual struggles met by each one of them, exploring themes of family strength and societal pressure for perfection.

Little Hearts

Cast: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar, Baburaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffer Idukki

Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar, Baburaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffer Idukki Release date: June 7, 2024

June 7, 2024 Director: Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Tressa Paul

An unusual story of a father-son relationship. Sibi and his dad, Baby, lead a simple life as they look after their family friend Johnson’s cardamom estate while fulfilling the needs of their family. Amid this hardworking scenario, both the father and son end up falling in love as romance enters their mundane lives.

Advertisement

As both of them grapple with the newfound emotion, Sibi is left with no other option but to reveal a big secret about Johnson. However, he ponders the best way to do it without breaking the hearts of anyone in the process.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Shaun Romy

Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Shaun Romy Release date: January 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 Director: M Mohanan

The plot of the film revolves around a man who is an expert in palmistry. He crosses paths with a woman who asks him to show his hand to her, and then she ends up prophesying that he will have the worst time of his life.

That’s not all. The woman continues to make predictions about the man’s life, including how he would be ridiculed and mocked by many and would create a lot of trouble. The film reaches its climax, where the previously predicted hurdles actually occur in his real life.

Advertisement

Oh My Darling

Cast: Anikha Surendran, Melvin G Babu, Mukesh, Lena, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai

Anikha Surendran, Melvin G Babu, Mukesh, Lena, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai Release date: February 24, 2023

February 24, 2023 Director: Alfred D’ Samuel

A careful man named Joel is in for a surprise when he learns that he has gotten his girlfriend Jenny pregnant. He is left with making many hard decisions before the world comes to know about any of it.

However, things become more complicated as Jenny decides not to abort the child, leaving Joel to make some tougher choices and decisions at the end.

Hey Jude

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Neena Kurup, Vijay Menon, Aju Varghese

Trisha Krishnan, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Neena Kurup, Vijay Menon, Aju Varghese Release date: February 2, 2018

February 2, 2018 Director: Shyamaprasad

This movie narrates the story of a mathematical genius named Jude, who has poor communication and social skills. He visits Goa with his parents after the death of his aunt.

However, Jude is surprised when he meets Crystal on the beach, a person who undergoes a significant transformation under the latter’s influence in his life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s oldest cinematographer Senthil Kumar spills beans on not being a part of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29