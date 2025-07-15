General Hospital Recap, July 14 Episode: Jason Keeps Marco Captive as Sasha Plans Her Exit

The General Hospital recap for Monday, July 14, brings several tense moments in Port Charles. Jason kept Marco captive while Jenz threatened Dalton over a delayed project. Sonny and Carly worried about Sasha leaving town with Daisy as Willow clashed with Michael.

Meanwhile, Anna suspected Vaughn despite his clean background check, and Emma planned to expose Dalton’s secrets.

Jason holds Marco captive

Jason kept Marco locked up while Alexis tried to convince Marco that Sonny had no role in Natalia’s death. Marco ignored multiple texts from Lucas and focused on preparing for Natalia’s memorial instead. Later, Lucas found Marco’s hotel room empty, adding to his fears.

At Carly’s house, Michael updated Sonny and Carly about Sasha’s choice to leave town with Daisy. Sonny worried someone was proving a point by targeting his granddaughter. Michael agreed with Sasha’s decision and said Jason would handle her exit. At the hospital, Michael watched over Daisy’s checkup and vaccines before Sasha’s departure.

Willow and Michael clash again

At GH, Isaiah noticed tension between Willow and Lucas. He told them to focus on work. Willow lost her temper over Michael and blamed him for her actions, recalling a moment with Daisy as a baby. Willow later glared at Michael, Sasha, and Daisy sharing a family moment at GH.

Anna had her hands full at home with Outback chewing her shoes and Emma doing damage control. She told Felicia she didn’t trust Vaughn, and when his record came back spotless, it made her more suspicious. Meanwhile, Vaughn and Josslyn met with Brennan, who warned them that Anna’s suspicions would grow. Brennan told them to act like the perfect couple.

Emma plans to expose Dalton

At the pool, Dalton was annoyed by Rocco and Danny’s slow towel delivery. Emma defended them and volunteered to help Dalton, even though she didn’t get the assistant job. Emma then told Gio, Rocco, and Danny about Dalton’s history with animal testing and decided to bring him down.

At the church, Sidwell pressured Dalton for answers about his delayed work. Sidwell warned Dalton that a courier would come for updates soon. Instead of Marco showing up for Natalia’s memorial, Sonny arrived and said Marco wouldn’t be there.

