Jessica Alba ‘Enjoying Being Single Again’ After Cash Warren Split: Casually Dating and Filming With Orlando Bloom

Jessica Alba is embracing a fresh start after finalizing her divorce from Cash Warren earlier this year. The Trigger Warning star is stepping back into the dating scene but is not rushing into anything serious, according to a source who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE.

Keeping it light after the split

Jessica Alba, who announced her split from Warren in February, has been meeting new people but is focused on her own well-being and her family. “She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again,” the source said.

“She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious; she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now.”

The actress shares three children with Cash Warren: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7. She filed for divorce on February 7, 2025, listing irreconcilable differences as the reason and noted their separation date as December 27, 2024. Alba requested joint custody of their kids and asked for her legal name to be restored to Jessica Marie Alba.

Back to work with Orlando Bloom

While enjoying her single life, Alba is also busy with new projects. She will soon start filming The Mark, a new thriller, alongside Orlando Bloom in Australia. The source revealed that the two have met before and share a good vibe.

“She’s excited to get back to filming. She’s doing what she loves and keeping her circle tight,” the insider said. Alba reportedly finds Bloom, who recently ended his engagement with Katy Perry in July, “charming.”

Here’s what Alba said about moving on

Before she filed for divorce in Los Angeles County court, Alba shared her thoughts about the split on Instagram. “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years, both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba wrote.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

For now, Alba is taking things slow. The Honest Company founder is prioritizing time with her kids while balancing her career. Though she’s open to meeting new people, a new relationship isn’t her focus right now.

