General Hospital Spoilers, July 15 Episode: Will Sonny’s Hostage Ultimatum Push Michael and Jason Too Far?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 15, reveal intense moments in Port Charles. Sonny will lay down a tough ultimatum during a hostage standoff. Drew will warn Carly that Michael’s stubborn moves will only bring him more pain. Meanwhile, Lucas will lash out at Jason, blaming him for Marco’s kidnapping mess.

Drew warns Carly about Michael’s future

At the hospital, Drew will face Carly and blame Michael for refusing to back down. Drew makes it clear that Michael’s choices will lead to more problems than Carly can handle. Michael’s actions have already shaken Willow, who will hear some upsetting news soon.

Willow will learn about Michael’s latest move and confront him. It seems Michael may have reported Willow over her time at the pool with Wiley, possibly making custody matters worse. Upset and overwhelmed, Willow will have another breakdown and turn to Drew for support. Sasha and Daisy will be around for Willow’s drama, but Sasha will soon focus on Nina.

After Willow’s meltdown, Sasha will meet with Nina. She may want to say goodbye and warn Nina that Willow seems to be spiraling again. Nina will likely be left worried about what Willow might do next.

Lucas blames Jason for Marco’s kidnapping

Meanwhile, Lucas will confront Jason over Marco’s abduction. Lucas will make it clear that if things go wrong, Jason will have to answer for it. Marco remains a hostage, adding to the tension.

Elsewhere, Sonny will demand that Sidwell fix the mess involving his son. If Sidwell wants Marco back safe, he must do exactly what Sonny says. Marco will keep calling for help, but for now, his fate depends on Sonny and Sidwell’s standoff.

Finally, Tracy will reveal a new plan. She will share her latest idea with someone, hinting that her scheming days are far from over.

