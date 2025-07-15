SS Rajamouli’s oldest cinematographer Senthil Kumar spills beans on not being a part of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s magnum opus SSMB29 has been in the news for more than one reason. The film is indeed one of the ambitious projects for the director, and also stars some of the biggest stars from Indian cinema. However, it seems for this one, the director has replaced his oldest cinematographer.

Senthil Kumar reveals why he is not a part of SSMB29

Cinematographer Senthil Kumar has worked with SS Rajamouli for the longest time, in several films like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, RRR, and more. However, this time for SSMB29, he is no longer a part of the project.

Citing the reason behind this change, Senthil Kumar, in an interview with Telugu360, said, “It's Rajamouli's call. He wanted to try someone new for SSMB29, which is why I'm not working as the cinematographer.”

Mahesh Babu to shoot a solo mass dance number for SSMB29

According to a recent Deccan Chronicle report, Mahesh Babu will reportedly shoot a massy dance number, similar to Kurchi Madathapetti in SSMB29. The foot-tapping dance number will feature his swift moves and will be shot in an expansive set, which has been built on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

A source close to the development confirmed that the set being crafted for this song will resemble a marketplace and will also replicate other iconic locations of the city.

When Priyanka Chopra teased an update on SSMB29 launch

Despite the never-ending hype on the movie, it seems the makers have been tight-lipped about revealing any details about the project, as it continues to be filmed in exclusivity.

However, recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is the leading lady for SSMB29, made a certain remark which fuelled buzz about her hinting at an update on the project’s formal launch.

Speaking with Mid-Day, she said, “ I am doing an Indian film this year. And we should be announcing it pretty soon!”

However, she quickly rested any chance of further buzz by saying, “Well. I just said I am doing an Indian movie. The rest you can speculate, but I’m excited about it.”

