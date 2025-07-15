Téa Leoni and Tim Daly Married: Madam Secretary Co-Stars Say 'I Do' in Private New York Wedding

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly are officially married. The Madam Secretary co-stars, turned real-life couple, said 'I do' in a private wedding ceremony in New York on July 12, 2025. The ceremony was small and intimate, with only immediate family in attendance, Leoni’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

From co-stars to real-life spouses

Advertisement

The couple’s journey to marriage began back in 2014 when Téa Leoni and Tim Daly first met on the set of CBS’s Madam Secretary. On the show, they played Elizabeth and Henry McCord, a married couple navigating politics and family life. The series ran for six seasons, from September 2014 to December 2019, and their on-screen chemistry soon turned into an off-screen romance.

In December 2014, PEOPLE confirmed that Téa Leoni and Tim Daly were quietly dating. Leoni had been spotted supporting Daly at his performance of Red at the Dorset Theatre in Vermont over the Fourth of July weekend that year. The relationship news came shortly after Leoni finalized her divorce from actor David Duchovny, whom she was married to for 17 years.

Making it public at the White House dinner

The Téa Leoni and Tim Daly love story went public when they made their red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April 2015. They were joined by journalist Bob Schieffer and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Advertisement

Daly joked to Bloomberg TV at the time, “We’re gonna be a hot table,” referring to the high-profile group. Schieffer also shared, “I called Téa and said, ‘How would you like to come?’ And I said, you know, we’d love to have you bring Tim along.”

Even their Madam Secretary co-stars were surprised by the news. Geoffrey Arend told PEOPLE, “I heard a rumor about it, and everyone was like, ‘No, no way!’ And I’m like, ‘Maybe.’ Nobody really knew. You don’t want to go to your boss and be like, ‘Hey, so who are you dating?’ So now I think we’re all really protective.”

Arend added, “He couldn’t be a nicer guy. Tim’s the best, they’re really good together.”

The Téa Leoni and Tim Daly wedding marks a new chapter for the beloved Madam Secretary real-life couple. After more than a decade together, their fans are happy to see Elizabeth and Henry McCord’s story continue off-screen. The simple New York ceremony is proof that their bond is just as strong in real life as it was on TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Is 'Really Into' Her New Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis: All the Details