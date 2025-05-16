Park Bo Gum, IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines audition gets called 'sketchy' by supporting actress; know what really happened

Actress Nam Kwon Ah shot to fame after portraying the quirky housekeeper in When Life Gives You Tangerines. She has become an unexpected fan favorite following the show’s success on Netflix. But her rise to recognition came from a casting experience that was so strange, it initially made her question whether she was walking into something shady.

In a recent appearance on the One Mic YouTube channel, Nam candidly reflected on her career breakthrough and how her life has shifted since landing the role. She spoke with humor and sincerity. Nam shared anecdotes that revealed just how unpredictable the entertainment industry can be, even for a rising star.

Nam shared that her role in the series has greatly increased her public recognition, with many people now spotting her on the streets. This sudden attention has made her feel a bit ‘like a celebrity,’ she humorously noted. Though her career has taken a positive turn, the story behind her audition paints a much different picture. Nam described the casting process as the most bizarre she’s ever encountered.

According to her, the initial message inviting her to audition arrived unusually late at night, sometime around 10 or 11 PM. The timing alone made her feel uneasy. It made her question whether it was something ‘sketchy.’

Despite her hesitations, Nam chose to trust her instincts and her admiration for the cast attached to the project. With IU and Park Bo Gum already confirmed for the lead roles, she decided the opportunity was worth the risk. But the surprises didn’t end there. When she arrived at the audition location, Nam was met with a scene that felt even more suspicious.

As quoted by Koreaboo, "There were no cameras. Usually, there is an assistant director and people next to you that give you lines,” she said. “But the director was alone. It was my first time experiencing something like this.” For an actress accustomed to formal audition settings, complete with production staff and cameras, this stripped-down situation felt completely out of place.

Still, Nam didn’t walk out. Instead, she took a leap of faith. She decided to give it her best shot and treat the situation professionally, regardless of the circumstances. She described working directly with the director as ‘fun.’ Nam said, “This process was different from any other audition I’ve ever been to. So, it was unfamiliar and fun.”

That leap of faith ultimately paid off in a big way. Her role as the lovable and eccentric housekeeper earned her praise from critics and fans alike. It also launched her into the public eye in ways she hadn’t anticipated. Since the release of When Life Gives You Tangerines, Nam has been flooded with messages, compliments, and even street recognition.

