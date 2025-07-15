Park Min Young’s Confidence Man KR locks September 6 release date: Check out plot, character details and more

K-drama fans, get ready! The much-awaited crime-comedy drama Confidence Man KR has officially confirmed its premiere date. The show is set to hit screens on September 6, 2025. It’ll kick off the fall drama season with an exciting tale of cons, clever schemes, and righteous revenge.

Confidence Man KR storyline

At the heart of Confidence Man KR lies an action-packed storyline. It centered around three uniquely talented con artists who come together for one daring purpose: to take down villains hiding behind power, wealth, and status.

Each member of the group brings a different skillset, personality, and life story. But what unites them is a shared sense of justice and a natural flair for trickery. Together, they’re driven by a desire to expose corrupt figures who have long escaped consequences.

Rather than relying on brute force or the law, the trio uses brains, manipulation, and slick disguises to turn the tables on their targets. With every episode, viewers will witness high-stakes cons that bring comedy, suspense, and a sense of karmic payback.

Park Min Young transforms into genius con artist

In a refreshing twist from her usual romantic roles, Park Min Young takes on the role of Yoon Yi Rang. She’s a brilliant con artist whose intelligence ranks in the top 1%, with an IQ of 165. Yi Rang is confident, calculating, and effortlessly charismatic.

But she also operates with a quirky, unpredictable mindset that often surprises even her closest allies. As the leader of the team, she maps out strategies, adjusts plans on the fly, and outsmarts adversaries with her sharp logic and wild creativity.

Park Hee Soon brings veteran smarts to the game

Joining the cast is the ever-reliable Park Hee Soon, who plays James. He’s a seasoned con man with a career built on smooth-talking, clever improvisation, and flawless execution. James is witty, humorous, and cunning; a perfect match for the fast-paced world of scams and schemes.

As the experienced member of the crew, he often finds himself mediating between Yi Rang’s unpredictable plans and the youthful energy of their youngest teammate.

Joo Jong Hyuk shines as sharp yet charming maknae

Completing the trio is Joo Jong Hyuk as Myeong Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team. Gu Ho is a character full of heart. He’s innocent in appearance but sharp when it matters. His natural warmth and charm make him the ideal front for certain cons, while his loyalty to the group adds emotional grounding. Though he often plays the role of the adorable maknae (youngest), Gu Ho proves time and again that he’s much more than meets the eye.

Fans eager as September draws closer

The announcement of the September 6 premiere has ignited excitement among drama fans. For viewers looking for something beyond the standard romance or action series, Confidence Man KR offers a refreshing twist.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are now on how Park Min Young and her co-stars will bring these larger-than-life characters to the screen. And if early buzz is anything to go by, Confidence Man KR is poised to be one of the standout dramas of 2025.

