10 all-time favorite romance K-dramas ranked: Crash Landing on You, Descendants of the Sun and more
In this listicle we are ranking some of the most beloved romantic K-drama series that has been an all-time favorite among viewers.
Romantic K-dramas have long been around us and manage to make us believe in love again with their fairytale stories. However, although there are many shows with a romantic storyline, only a few have stuck with the audience for a long time. From fantasy to slice-of-life, in this list, we will be talking about various shows that remain timeless.
Moreover, some of the biggest names in the industry also belong are also part of these iconic series which makes it even more memorable. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.
10 all-time favorite romance K-dramas
10. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo
Director: Lee HyungMin
Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode
Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2017
In this romance K-drama, the story centers on a young woman born with superhuman strength, who dreams of creating video games. When she becomes the bodyguard of a CEO, their professional relationship soon develops into a charming and comedic romance. Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s chemistry is electric, tugging at the audience’s heartstrings. Moreover, the show balances action and humor perfectly.
9. Alchemy of Souls
Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun
Director: Park Joon Hwa
Runtime: 70-90 minutes per episode
Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Action
Seasons: 2
Release Year: 2022
In Alchemy of Souls, a powerful sorceress's soul is trapped in a blind woman's body. She meets a nobleman seeking her help to change his destiny. As they work together, their bond evolves into a captivating romance filled with magical twists. Their journey intertwines love and magic, creating an enchanting narrative.
8. Healer
Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Yoo Ji Tae
Director: Lee Jung Sub, Kim Jin Woo
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Genre: Action, Thriller, Romance
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2014
Ji Chang Wook, known for exuding charm and passion with his on-screen partners yet again stole the viewers’ hearts with Healer. The plot of the K-drama follows a night courier with exceptional fighting skills and a reporter as they uncover secrets from the past. Amidst action and danger, Ji Chang Wook’s partnership with Park Min Young blossoms into a deep and passionate romance. Their shared quest for truth and justice brings them closer, making their love story both thrilling and heartfelt.
7. Our Beloved Summer
Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol, Roh Jeong eui
Director: Kim Yoon Jin
Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode
Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2021
The K-drama follows the story of ex-lovers who are reunited when a documentary they filmed in high school goes viral. As they are forced to confront their unresolved feelings and misunderstandings, a nostalgic and tender romance reignites. The series beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of young love and second chances.
Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, previously known for their distinct roles in The Witch, effortlessly transitioned into a romantic couple in Our Beloved Summer, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and passion.
6. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi
Director: Yoo Je Won
Runtime: 70-80 minutes per episode
Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice of Life
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2021
The story follows a big-city dentist who moves to a seaside village and clashes with the local jack-of-all-trades, who helps everyone in the community. Their initially rocky relationship gradually transforms into a heartfelt romance filled with warmth and healing. The idyllic village setting and endearing characters add to the charm.
Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho's chemistry and romance have set the bar high for many future actors as they beautifully portrayed their love for each other.
5. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Ki Young
Director: Park Joon-hwa
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2018
Embracing the classic CEO-and-secretary trope, Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. Their compelling performances and electric on-screen dynamics kept viewers eagerly returning for each new episode.
The story explores the romantic entanglements of a narcissistic vice-chairman and his highly efficient secretary, who decides to quit after nine years. As he tries to keep her from leaving, they discover deeper feelings for each other. Their chemistry and comedic moments make this office romance a delightful watch.
4. Business Proposal
Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah
Director: Park Seon-ho
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2022
In Business Proposal, a young woman goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to discover that her date is actually her company's CEO. Their fake relationship blossoms into genuine love, complicated by workplace dynamics and secrets. This romantic comedy charms with its delightful mix of humor and heartfelt moments.
The audience was left in awe every time Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong came together for a scene. Moreover, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah's chemistry added excitement to the plot, melting the viewers further.
3. Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)
Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, Yook Sung Jae
Director: Lee Eung Bok
Runtime: 60-90 minutes per episode
Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2016
The K-drama tells the tale of an immortal goblin cursed to live forever until he finds his bride, who alone can end his life. When he meets a high school girl with a mysterious past, their fates intertwine in a heart-wrenching and supernatural romance. Their love story transcends time and space, weaving magic and destiny.
Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun’s on-screen chemistry further elevates the show’s plotline, helping the audience to immerse themselves completely into the story.
2. Descendants of the Sun
Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won
Director: Lee Eung Bok, Baek Sang Hoon
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Genre: Romance, Action, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2016
In Descendants of the Sun, a love story unfolds between a special forces captain and a surgeon, set against the backdrop of dangerous overseas missions and humanitarian efforts. Their relationship is tested by their contrasting professions and the unpredictable nature of their work. However, their chemistry is undeniable as their love blossoms gradually with time. Moreover, what makes the K-drama more special is that the lead actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo fell in love in real life and got married as well.
1. Crash Landing on You
Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun
Director: Lee Jung Hyo
Runtime: 70-110 minutes per episode
Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2019
Topping the list is Crash Landing on You, where Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's real-life romance adds an extra layer of magic. Their love story, which blossomed on set, resonates deeply within the K-drama community, making the show even more meaningful.
The plot of the show follows the romantic journey of a South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where she meets a charming North Korean officer. Their forbidden love grows as they navigate political tensions and personal sacrifices. Despite their vastly different worlds, their love story highlights the power of human connection.
