Romantic K-dramas have long been around us and manage to make us believe in love again with their fairytale stories. However, although there are many shows with a romantic storyline, only a few have stuck with the audience for a long time. From fantasy to slice-of-life, in this list, we will be talking about various shows that remain timeless.

Moreover, some of the biggest names in the industry also belong are also part of these iconic series which makes it even more memorable. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

10 all-time favorite romance K-dramas

10. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo

Director: Lee HyungMin

Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

In this romance K-drama, the story centers on a young woman born with superhuman strength, who dreams of creating video games. When she becomes the bodyguard of a CEO, their professional relationship soon develops into a charming and comedic romance. Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s chemistry is electric, tugging at the audience’s heartstrings. Moreover, the show balances action and humor perfectly.

9. Alchemy of Souls

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Runtime: 70-90 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Action

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2022

In Alchemy of Souls, a powerful sorceress's soul is trapped in a blind woman's body. She meets a nobleman seeking her help to change his destiny. As they work together, their bond evolves into a captivating romance filled with magical twists. Their journey intertwines love and magic, creating an enchanting narrative.

8. Healer

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Yoo Ji Tae

Director: Lee Jung Sub, Kim Jin Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Action, Thriller, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

Ji Chang Wook, known for exuding charm and passion with his on-screen partners yet again stole the viewers’ hearts with Healer. The plot of the K-drama follows a night courier with exceptional fighting skills and a reporter as they uncover secrets from the past. Amidst action and danger, Ji Chang Wook’s partnership with Park Min Young blossoms into a deep and passionate romance. Their shared quest for truth and justice brings them closer, making their love story both thrilling and heartfelt.

7. Our Beloved Summer

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol, Roh Jeong eui

Director: Kim Yoon Jin

Runtime: 60-70 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The K-drama follows the story of ex-lovers who are reunited when a documentary they filmed in high school goes viral. As they are forced to confront their unresolved feelings and misunderstandings, a nostalgic and tender romance reignites. The series beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of young love and second chances.

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, previously known for their distinct roles in The Witch, effortlessly transitioned into a romantic couple in Our Beloved Summer, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and passion.

6. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi

Director: Yoo Je Won

Runtime: 70-80 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice of Life

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The story follows a big-city dentist who moves to a seaside village and clashes with the local jack-of-all-trades, who helps everyone in the community. Their initially rocky relationship gradually transforms into a heartfelt romance filled with warmth and healing. The idyllic village setting and endearing characters add to the charm.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho's chemistry and romance have set the bar high for many future actors as they beautifully portrayed their love for each other.

5. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Ki Young

Director: Park Joon-hwa

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

Embracing the classic CEO-and-secretary trope, Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. Their compelling performances and electric on-screen dynamics kept viewers eagerly returning for each new episode.

The story explores the romantic entanglements of a narcissistic vice-chairman and his highly efficient secretary, who decides to quit after nine years. As he tries to keep her from leaving, they discover deeper feelings for each other. Their chemistry and comedic moments make this office romance a delightful watch.

4. Business Proposal

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah

Director: Park Seon-ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

In Business Proposal, a young woman goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to discover that her date is actually her company's CEO. Their fake relationship blossoms into genuine love, complicated by workplace dynamics and secrets. This romantic comedy charms with its delightful mix of humor and heartfelt moments.

The audience was left in awe every time Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong came together for a scene. Moreover, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah's chemistry added excitement to the plot, melting the viewers further.

3. Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, Yook Sung Jae

Director: Lee Eung Bok

Runtime: 60-90 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

The K-drama tells the tale of an immortal goblin cursed to live forever until he finds his bride, who alone can end his life. When he meets a high school girl with a mysterious past, their fates intertwine in a heart-wrenching and supernatural romance. Their love story transcends time and space, weaving magic and destiny.

Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun’s on-screen chemistry further elevates the show’s plotline, helping the audience to immerse themselves completely into the story.

2. Descendants of the Sun

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Baek Sang Hoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Action, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

In Descendants of the Sun, a love story unfolds between a special forces captain and a surgeon, set against the backdrop of dangerous overseas missions and humanitarian efforts. Their relationship is tested by their contrasting professions and the unpredictable nature of their work. However, their chemistry is undeniable as their love blossoms gradually with time. Moreover, what makes the K-drama more special is that the lead actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo fell in love in real life and got married as well.

1. Crash Landing on You

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Runtime: 70-110 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Topping the list is Crash Landing on You, where Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's real-life romance adds an extra layer of magic. Their love story, which blossomed on set, resonates deeply within the K-drama community, making the show even more meaningful.

The plot of the show follows the romantic journey of a South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where she meets a charming North Korean officer. Their forbidden love grows as they navigate political tensions and personal sacrifices. Despite their vastly different worlds, their love story highlights the power of human connection.

