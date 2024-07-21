TVXQ set for 2024 comeback with album ZONE to celebrate 20th anniversary of debut in Japan; Details here

TVXQ announced their comeback which is scheduled for November. The upcoming release ZONE will be celebrating its 20th year of debut in Japan. They had last dropped the track Rebel along with the music video. Here are the details of their much-awaited Japanese release.

TVXQ all geared up for comeback in November

On July 20, TVXQ announced their upcoming comeback ZONE which will be celebrating their 20 years of debut in Japan. The album will contain two discs. The first will include 13 new tracks while the second will include their previous hits. ZONE will be released on November 6. TVXQ will also be holding a concert tour in Japan which will commence in November and continue through April.

More about TVXQ

TVXQ, also known as DBSK (Dong Bang Shin Ki), is a legendary South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2003. Initially a five-member group, TVXQ captivated audiences with their powerful vocals, synchronized choreography, and charismatic performances. Their music spans various genres, including pop, R&B, and dance. In 2010, following a legal dispute, TVXQ continued as a duo with members Yunho and Changmin. Despite the lineup change, they achieved immense success, breaking records and maintaining a strong fanbase worldwide. TVXQ's influence on K-pop is profound, paving the way for future generations of artists in the industry.

TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin made a comeback with their track Down, marking the 20th anniversary of the group in 2023. Even after so many years, the group hasn't lost its charm and they impressed the fans with the amazing song and strong performance. They had also performed the song at the 2023 Mnet Asia Music Awards before its release. On December 26, 2023, their latest track Rebel was also released.

