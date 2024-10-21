TWICE announces comeback with 14th mini album STRATEGY; set to release on December 6

TWICE celebrated their 9th debut anniversary on October 20. To pleasantly surprise the fans, the group announced their comeback with the 14th mini album STRATEGY. To commemorate their 9 eyras, they also held a fan meeting and a pop-up store. TWICE recently made their comeback this July with their 5th Japanese album, DIVE.

On October 20, TWICE announced that they will be making a comeback with their 14th mini album STRATEGY. The new album is scheduled to release on December 6 at 2 pm KST which is 10:30 am IST. They also revealed the album previews in their latest official posts. Pre-orders start on October 21.

TWICE celebrated their 9th debut anniversary with their fans on October 20. The group held an offline pop-up store at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul from October 9 to 20. They held a fan meeting at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Seoul at 1 pm KST and 7 pm KST. The 7 pm show was also livestreamed for the global audience.

TWICE debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track CHEER UP, which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy, and more.

The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free.

Advertisement

The idols finished their world tour Ready To Be in December 2023 in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25, 2023. It started in Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: NTX expresses excitement for Bollywood concept; shares plans for trying Indian sweets, visiting Taj Mahal, and more