EXCLUSIVE: NTX expresses excitement for Bollywood concept; shares plans for trying Indian sweets, visiting Taj Mahal, and more

NTX is a young and talented K-pop group known for their songs like Holy Grail, Problematic and Old School. The group, which is under Victory Company, made its debut on March 30, 2021, with their lead single Kiss The World from their debut extended playlist Full of Lovescapes.

Members include Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Jaemin, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho, Seungwon and the currently inactive member Jiseong. Despite their young age, the members are super talented, mature and professional.

NTX on Bollywood and India

NTX took on the Tauba Tauba challenge on their Instagram and also performed the song at the Rang De Korea event held on October 19 and 20 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium. When asked about their experience taking on the tough dance challenge, Yunhyeok very confidently said, "Nothing special". He also enthusiastically added that if given a chance, they would love to try more Bollywood dances in the future.

He further went on to explain the differences between K-pop and Bollywood music. According to the idol, "Bollywood's rhythm is very different; similar yet different."

The idols also expressed their desires and expectations while in India. Member Hojun hilariously stated that he wanted to see elephants in India but unfortunately did not get the opportunity to do so. The second leader of the group, Hyeongjin also explained that he has seen YouTubers try Rasgulla and Gulaabjamun which he really wants to eat. Yunhyeok also enthusiastically shared his wish to visit the Taj Mehal dubbing it as "very beautiful".

Advertisement

NTX on group dynamics, personal creative space and uniqueness

Upon asking how the members maintain their individual uniqueness since they are a big group, Yunhyeok explained that all members actively participate in the process of making music and the choreographies. Hyeongjin further added, "Since NTX focuses on live performances, all members coming together really highlights our charms." Main rapper Rawhyun also chimed in and said, "It's crazy".

NTX also revealed how they manage to fulfil their personal creative desires while being a part of the group. Yunhyeok gave a very candid reply saying, "We have lots of arguments. But these days we have started respecting each other". Hyeongjin also revealed their priority as a team and said, "Since we are a team, sometimes even if we have our personal interests and different preferences, we have to let it go and think of the group's direction first."

NTX on music style and Bollywood concept

Advertisement

NTX is very experimental when it comes to its music video concept and music. Yunhyeok explained, "We as a group focus a lot on Hip Hop. These days there is a lot of mixing in Hip Hop. I think there are various synergies which arise when hip-hop is mixed with different genres and vibes. If there is a chance, we can also try mixing popular Indian music with our hip-hop style (like they also tried the Tauba Tauba challenge). We can try a lot with diversifying the genre."

NTX on essentials of performance and secret to success

NTX were invited as the esteemed judges at the All India K-pop Contest 2024. The members shared what they would be focusing on in terms of the contestants' performance. Yunhyeok shared, "First of all, it is such an honor. I am going to focus on mood, vibe and personality". Main dancer Jaemin added, "Of course, there is choreography, and also expressions, and the song's vibe and if the contestant has found the killing point of the choreography well."

Advertisement

Giving advice to the contestants, vocalist Eunho said, "The contestants must be very nervous. But don't feel that way. Just give your 100 percent and the outcome will be good."

While discussing their secret to success, Changhun shared that fans' love for K-pop keeps him going and said, "Thank you for loving us and K-pop so much". Hyeongjin also very beautifully added, "If you are performing on the stage, fans are always cheering on for you. So we try to do our best every moment and on every stage".

ALSO READ: BTS' Love Yourself in Seoul gets triumphed by Lim Young Woong's I’M HERO - The Stadium as highest grossing concert film in South Korea