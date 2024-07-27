TWICE's What Is Love? hits 800 million views, becomes their first music video to achieve milestone

TWICE's music video for What Is Love? has achieved a milestone by becoming the group's first video to reach 800 million views. The track, which is the title song of their mini album of the same name, earned 12 first-place awards on South Korean music programs.

TWICE’s What Is Love? Hits 800 million views

TWICE has just hit the 800 million mark on YouTube for the first time! Early on July 27, at around 4:30 AM KST, 1:00 AM IST, the music video for their smash hit What Is Love? surpassed 800 million views, making it the group's first video to achieve this milestone.

TWICE originally released What Is Love? on April 9, 2018, at 6 PM KST (2:30 AM IST). It took just over 6 years, 3 months, and 16 days for the music video to reach 800 million views. Composed and written by Park Jin Young, What Is Love? is a dance track that captures the curiosities and imaginations of girls who have learned about love through books, movies, and dramas. The song features a bright melody, upbeat dance rhythms, and trap genre influences.

The song earned TWICE their third consecutive Song of the Year award at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Much like their Cheer Up music video, the members of TWICE portray characters from famous films in the "What Is Love?" music video. In February 2023, "What Is Love?" became TWICE's first music video to reach 700 million views on YouTube. The song also debuted at the top of Gaon's Digital Chart and Billboard Korea's K-pop Hot 100.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for the iconic track below-

More about iconic girl group TWICE

TWICE is a beloved South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

TWICE was formed through the television program Sixteen in 2015 and debuted on October 20, 2015, with their extended play The Story Begins. They have since earned the honorific title of The Nation's Girl Group in South Korea.

TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single Cheer Up, which topped the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won Song of the Year at both the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

In 2017, TWICE became the first female Korean act to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts with the release of their first studio album, Twicetagram, and its lead single, Likey. Internationally, TWICE's distinctive bubblegum pop sound and choreography have earned them recognition from Time magazine as one of the standout groups in K-pop.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE dating news and rumors: Jihyo-Yun Sung Bin, Momo-Heechul and more