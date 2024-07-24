TWICE's Jihyo gets candid with Girls' Generation's Hoyeon; REVEALS she was once trainee under SM Ent; WATCH

In an upcoming episode of Hyoyeon's Level Up on YouTube, TWICE's Jihyo opens up about a surprising chapter of her past. Revealing she was a trainee at SM Entertainment before joining JYP, Jihyo's candid confession has fans buzzing.

TWICE’s Jihyo surprises fans revealing she was an SM trainee

On July 24, TWICE's Jihyo made an unexpected revelation during her appearance on Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon's YouTube show, BapSayo, aka Level Up. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Jihyo candidly shared that before her decade-long training at JYP Entertainment, she had spent a year as a trainee at SM Entertainment. This confession took Hyoyeon and fans by surprise.

"I actually met you (Hyoyeon) when I was a baby," Jihyo reminisced, leading Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon to quip, "Then I must have been a baby too." Jihyo's admission of her early days at SM adds a new layer to her well-known journey, highlighting the competitive and transformative path she undertook before joining JYP in 2005.

The preview promises more intriguing anecdotes from Jihyo’s time at SM, setting the stage for an engaging discussion about her early experiences in the industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting to hear more about the untold stories from Jihyo's past and how they shaped her remarkable career when the full episode releases on July 31.

Take a look at the preview for Hoyeon’s Level Up featuring Jihyo here;

More about Jihyo’s latest activities

Jihyo, the charismatic leader of TWICE, continues to shine brightly in 2024 as well. Following her impressive solo debut with the EP Zone in August 2023, which topped charts in South Korea and the US, she’s been making waves with her recent endeavors. In February, TWICE dropped the pre-release single I Got You, teasing their subsequent EP With You-th.

Advertisement

The full EP, featuring the vibrant lead single One Spark, elevated their already stellar discography. On the Japanese front, TWICE released their fifth studio album, DIVE, on July 17, just before wrapping up their groundbreaking Ready to Be World Tour with a landmark performance at Nissan Stadium in Japan. With such remarkable activities, Jihyo's solo success and TWICE's global achievements reflect their ongoing impact on the K-pop scene.

ALSO READ: TWICE to take centre stage at K League versus Tottenham Hotspur match halftime show; Know details