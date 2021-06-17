TXT's Yeonjun reveals his close friendship with Stray Kids' Felix in the cutest manner with just one word!

TXT's social butterfly Yeonjun revealed another one of his close friends! Read on more to find out how!

Seeing 4th generation idol groups interacting with each other and being friends is probably the most adorable part of the K-Pop industry currently. Considering that idol groups don't communicate with one another publicly, it's a whole different case off screen. It's also pretty unbelievable to think members who have spent 3-4 years (sometimes more than that) being trainees, will forget their friends or not talk to them after debut.

Fans love seeing these interactions, no matter how small. Everyone knows how great friends TXT's Yeonjun, Stray Kids' Changbin and ATEEZ's Wooyoung are! Yeonjun and Changbin were trainees together in Cube Entertainment but there's one more close friend of TXT's social butterfly! The new friend revealed is none other than Stray Kids' sunshine, Felix!

In the latest episode of variety show 'After School Club', members had to guess the idols during various song promotions. As soon as Felix's photo was shown, Yeonjun was the first one to react and called out Felix's name. But not his stage name, but his Korean name, Lee Yong Bok with the cute suffix that Koreans use. He murmured, 'Oh, Yong Bok-ie!' However, he messed up the order of the songs and Beomgyu took his chance and beat him on it! It's also known how close Beomgyu and Stray Kids' I.N are, so that was no surprise!

Check out the entire TXT episode of 'After School Club' here:

We absolutely love these cute reveals of idols being friends with other company groups!

To stay up to date with the Korean music industry, follow Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×