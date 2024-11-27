UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk exempted from mandatory military service due to congenital heart disease; REPORT

Lee Jin Hyuk, the South Korean actor, singer, and rapper, has reportedly been exempt from mandatory military service due to a congenital heart condition.

On November 27, 2024, the South Korean news outlet Exsports News reported that Lee Jin Hyuk was recently deemed exempt from military duty following a medical evaluation. The artist has been living with a congenital heart disease that affects the functionality of his heart valve. This condition required surgery during his childhood, and he continues to undergo regular medical check-ups to manage his health.

Lee Jin Hyuk first opened up about his condition during an appearance on MBC’s Radio Star in 2019. On the show, he shared his experiences growing up with heart disease, revealing that he thought everyone had scars on their chest like he did. He also expressed how his health challenges affected his journey as an idol, noting that his stamina was significantly lower than his peers while preparing for his debut. His story drew widespread sympathy and admiration from fans and viewers alike.

Born in 1996, Lee Jin Hyuk debuted in 2015 as a member of the boy group UP10TION. He gained further recognition in 2019 after appearing on Mnet’s Produce X 101, where he captured hearts with his talent and charisma. Following the show, he embarked on a successful solo career, releasing his first solo album titled S.O.L. in 2019.

The artist made his debut as an actor with Find Me in Your Memory. He later went on to star in shows such as Why Her, Dear M., Frankly Speaking, and more.

This year, Lee Jin Hyuk showcased his versatility by appearing in JTBC’s drama No Secrets and demonstrating his comedic skills on Coupang Play’s SNL Korea. Despite his busy schedule, reports indicate that Lee remains committed to managing his health and regularly visits the hospital for check-ups.

Lee Jin Hyuk’s exemption from military service has sparked discussions among fans, many of whom have expressed support and understanding for his situation. While unable to serve in the military, the artist continues to focus on his career and health, solidifying his position as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

